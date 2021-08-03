Players report: 9U state champion Minot Aces

They came, they saw, they conquered. On July 25, the nine-and-under Minot Aces wrapped up a perfect 5-0 run to win the Cal Ripken State Baseball Tournament in Grand Forks. In the first day of the three-day tournament, Minot defeated Wahpeton 12-2 and followed up with a 13-5 triumph over the West Fargo Rattlers in the second game. Then on day two, Minot was a 12-10 winner over the Fargo 61’s and topped the Dickinson Mustangs 10-7 in the second contest of the day. The Aces concluded the tournament with an 8-6 win over the Mandan Mavericks to secure a state title on the final day of postseason action.