Australia: Athletes sorry for room damage, mascots 'unharmed'

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian athletes were left apologizing and asking for forgiveness after some post-games rowdiness led to broken beds, damaged walls, and missing mascots. Team chief Ian Ian Chesterman told Reuters' Karolos Grohmann that the rooms were not completely trashed and the suddenly-infamous cardboard beds aided in their own destruction, but said that plenty of remorse was expressed by the athletes and that the kids are alright.

SportsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Australian Athletes Allegedly Damaged Rooms, Had ‘Unacceptable’ Behavior on Flight Home

Drama from Down Under. Various media outlets have reported that there has been some unacceptable behavior among the athletes from Team Australia at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Sydney Morning Herald reports some of Team Australia’s athletes allegedly damaged their Olympic Village rooms. The damage includes broken beds and a hole in one of the walls.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Australia track and field athletes isolating in Covid scare: official

Multiple members of Australia's Olympic track and field team were placed in isolation on Thursday after a positive coronavirus case involving US pole vault world champion Sam Kendricks, Athletics Australia said. "Members of Australia's track and field team at the Tokyo Olympic Games are isolating in their rooms as a...
SportsInternational Business Times

Australia Athletes Isolating At Olympics As US Pole Vaulter Covid Positive

Multiple members of Australia's track and field team were placed in isolation on the eve of the Tokyo Olympics athletics competition on Thursday after US pole vaulter Sam Kendricks tested positive for coronavirus. Athletics Australia said members of the team were isolating after US chiefs confirmed two-time world champion Kendricks...
SportsPosted by
Daily News

Vomit, broken beds, missing mascots — Australian athletes under fire over rowdy behavior at Tokyo Olympics

A group of Australian athletes acted like out-of-control frat boys on their way of Tokyo, leaving their rooms covered in vomit, punching a hole in the wall, breaking cardboard beds and displacing their teams’ life-sized mascots, according to the Australian media and the country’s Olympic committee. Members of the Australian men’s rugby and rowing teams are accused of leaving their ...
Sportsfroggyweb.com

Olympics-Germany’s modern pentathlon coach disqualified after punching horse

TOKYO (Reuters) – Germany’s modern pentathlon coach Kim Raisner will not be part of Saturday’s men’s individual competition at the Tokyo Olympics after she hit a horse with her fist and urged rider Annika Schleu to “really hit” the horse when it refused to jump. The Modern Pentathlon federation (UIPM)...
AnimalsWrcbtv.com

Podcast: Behind the scenes at the Olympic equestrian stables

Perhaps this episode of In The Village should be renamed In The Barn. That’s where host Elizabeth Beisel is today as she meets Thomas, who, at 1,085 pounds, is by far the largest athlete introduced on the podcast. Thomas, whose competition name is Tsetserleg TSF, is U.S. equestrian Boyd Martin’s...
WorldWrcbtv.com

Tokyo Olympics sailing in review: British, Australian sailors cruise

The weather cooperated, at least most of the time. British and Australian sailors won, much of the time. But the gold medals were distributed to nearly every corner of the globe, with China and Brazil also winning at Enoshima Yacht Harbor. One country that did not win a medal of...
Swimming & SurfingWrcbtv.com

Athletes to watch at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

Tokyo 2020 has given us all the magical moments -- upsets, comeback stories, thrilling finishes, and the occasional tear-jerker (or ten). But as the Games come to a close, it's time to direct our attention to the future. Paris will play host for the next edition of the summer Olympics,...
SportsGolf Digest

German pentathlete sobbing as she misses out on gold because her horse wouldn’t jump is what the Olympics are all about

You might think the Olympics are about athletic prowess. You might think they are about global unity, sportsmanship, and a carefully regulated dose of nationalism. You may even think they are about personal triumph in the face of immeasurable odds. But here’s the deal: The vast majority of the athletes at the Olympics lose. In fact, you could make the argument that the Olympics are more synonymous with losing than winning, and countless unforgettable moments over the years—Nancy Kerrigan, Mary Decker, now Simone Biles—back that up.
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Coach Dismissed From The Olympics For Disturbing Act

The 2020 Summer Olympics are wrapping up in Tokyo, Japan, but not before one coach was dismissed for a disturbing act. A German coach has been ousted from the Summer Olympics after she was captured on video punching a horse that refused to perform. The coach, Kim Raisner, was disqualified...
Sportstalesbuzz.com

Morhad Amdouni sparks Olympic water bottle controversy

French runner Morhad Amdouni caused a stir during the Olympic men’s marathon Sunday when he knocked over a row of water bottles at a hydration station before grabbing the last one for himself. “I’ll probably let the audience be the judge as to whether that’s been done deliberately,” former track...
SportsWrcbtv.com

Tokyo Olympics rhythmic gymnastics in review: Dramatic upsets end Russian dominance

Rhythmic gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics saw a dramatic changing of the guard after two decades of Russian dominance. In both the individual all-around and group finals, the Russian favorites finished second after winning both at the last five straight games. The individual event was not without some controversy, however, and the Russian Olympic Committee later said it has asked the International Gymnastics Federation to investigate the judging of the competition.
Animalstigernet.com

Interesting information regarding mascots...

"Though today Bulldogs look tough, they cannot perform the job they were originally created for, as they cannot withstand the rigors of running after and being thrown by a bull, and also cannot grip with such a short muzzle. Although not as physically capable as their ancestors, decreased levels of aggression associated with modern Bulldogs have resulted in a far calmer temperament." ~Wikipedia.

