Australia: Athletes sorry for room damage, mascots 'unharmed'
Australian athletes were left apologizing and asking for forgiveness after some post-games rowdiness led to broken beds, damaged walls, and missing mascots. Team chief Ian Ian Chesterman told Reuters' Karolos Grohmann that the rooms were not completely trashed and the suddenly-infamous cardboard beds aided in their own destruction, but said that plenty of remorse was expressed by the athletes and that the kids are alright.www.wrcbtv.com
Comments / 0