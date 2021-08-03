Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Campaigns for three Colorado initiatives submit signatures by August 2 deadline

By Jackie Mitchell
Posted by 
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 6 days ago

Campaigns for three initiatives in Colorado faced a signature deadline of August 2. To qualify for the ballot, 124,632 valid signatures are required.

Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress Program and Marijuana Sales Tax Increase Initiative (#25):

This initiative would amend state law to create the Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress Program to provide out-of-school learning opportunities for children aged 5 to 17 in subjects including math, science, reading, writing, music, art, career education, and specialized support for those with special needs. The measure would increase the marijuana retail sales tax by 5% to partially fund the program. The initiative would result in a state revenue increase of $137,600,000 annually.

Learning Opportunities for Colorado’s Kids (LEAP 4 Co) is leading the campaign in support of the initiative. The committee reported $948,270 in contributions, with all but $20 coming from Gary Community Investment Company. The committee reported spending $609,012 on signature gathering through June 26. The committee’s August 2 campaign finance report covering data through July 28 was not yet filed at the time of this article. LEAP 4 Co reported submitting over 200,000 signatures on July 30.

Coloradans Against School Vouchers registered as an issue committee to oppose the initiative but has not yet reported campaign finance activity.

Custodial Fund Appropriations Initiative (#19):

This initiative, which would amend the state constitution and state law, would transfer the power to appropriate custodial funds (state revenue not generated through taxes) from the state treasurer to the state legislature. Examples of such funds include pension funds and court-approved settlement funds. The measure defines custodial money as money received by the state that (1) originated from a source other than the State of Colorado, (b) was awarded or provided to the state for a particular purpose, and (c) that the state is acting as a custodian or trustee to carry out the purpose for which the funds were provided.

The Committee for Spending Transparency is leading the campaign in support of the initiative. According to the August 2 campaign finance report covering information through July 28, the committee had received $1.275 million in contributions, all from Unite for Colorado, and had spent $1.13 million on signature gathering.

Constitutional amendments in Colorado require a 55% supermajority vote to be ratified and added to the state constitution. This requirement was added by Amendment 71 of 2016.

Reduce Property Tax Rates and Retain $25 Million in TABOR Surplus Revenue Initiative (#27):

This initiative would amend state law to reduce the residential and non-residential property tax rates and authorize the state to retain and spend $25 million in revenue above the state’s TABOR spending cap, which it would otherwise be required to refund to taxpayers.

Cut Property Taxes is leading the campaign in support of the initiative. According to the August 2 campaign finance report covering information through July 28, the committee had received $875,000, all from Unite for Colorado, and had spent $868,728 on signature gathering.

Sponsor of initiatives #19 and #27 Michael Fields, Executive Director of Colorado Rising Action, said that around 200,000 signatures were gathered for each measure and that signatures would be submitted on August 2.

A fourth initiative, Initiative #31, which would amend state law to decrease the state income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.40%, faces a signature deadline of October 29, 2021, to qualify for the November 2022 ballot. The measure was sponsored by Jon Caldara of the Independence Institute. A committee— Colorado Character— registered to support the initiative on July 20, 2021.

From 2016 through 2020, successful initiative petition drives cost an average of about $850,000, ranging from volunteer efforts to $2.2 million.

Measures that can go on the statewide ballot in Colorado during odd years are limited to topics that concern taxes or state fiscal matters arising under TABOR, the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (Section 20 of Article X of the Colorado Constitution). This requirement was added to state statute in 1994.

Measures that can go on odd-year election ballots include measures proposing new taxes, tax increases, an extension of taxes, tax policy changes resulting in a net tax revenue gain, changes to revenue or fiscal obligations, delays in voting on ballot issues, and approval for the state to retain and spend state revenues that otherwise would be refunded for exceeding an estimate included in the ballot information booklet.

The last time an initiative appeared on an odd-year ballot in Colorado was 2013. The measure, which was defeated, would have changed Colorado’s flat personal income tax rate to a graduated income rate with increased rates. At least $10.4 million was raised in support of the initiative.

In 2020, eight initiatives appeared on the ballot in Colorado. Campaigns supporting the measures received an average of $3.36 million in support contributions and $2.49 million in opposition contributions. Campaigns supporting and opposing the eight initiatives on the 2020 ballot reported a combined total of $46.8 million in contributions.

Comments / 0

Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

253
Followers
411
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Campaign Finance#Personal Income Tax#State Of Colorado#Learning Opportunities#Kids Lrb#Leap 4#Coloradans#Unite For Colorado#Cut Property Taxes#Colorado Rising Action
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Colorado Statecoloradonewsline.com

Colorado human trafficking outreach campaign receives regional Emmy award

A state outreach campaign focused on educating the public and providing support for victims of human trafficking in Colorado received a regional Emmy award this year. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Heartland Chapter awarded the Colorado Human Trafficking Council a regional Emmy award in the public service announcement category during its 35th Annual Heartland Regional Emmy Awards ceremony on July 17. The Heartland Chapter includes Colorado, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Wyoming.
Seattle, WAcapitolhillseattle.com

Sawant recall campaigns continue to duke it out as deadline for November ballot approaches

Supporters of recall-embattled City Councilmember Kshama Sawant say it is time to “put up or shut up.” The campaign’s two week zig-zag strategy to try to force a November vote on the recall has produced 2,047 signatures, enough when combined with nearly 10,000 previously collected signatures, they say, for the recall campaign “to immediately turn in their sum total signatures to King County Elections” before next week’s deadline to be part of the General Election ballot.
Wyoming StateBillings Gazette

Signature gathering begins for Wyoming 2022 marijuana ballot initiatives

The first steps toward ballot initiatives that would make Wyoming a more marijuana-friendly state are underway, but there are still big hurdles that need to be cleared. The Wyoming Secretary of State's office granted what's known as "conditional certification" Monday to the two proposed ballot initiatives: the "Wyoming Patient Cannabis Act of 2022" and the "Wyoming Cannabis Amendments 2022." The first would legalize medical marijuana and the second would reduce the fines and punishments related to consumption, possession and cultivation of marijuana, better known as decriminalization.
Greenfield, MARecorder

My Turn: On the number of signatures required to initiate a Citizen Referendum in Greenfield

How many signatures of registered voters should be required to overrule an action by the City Council? At what point can the objections of a minority become an obstacle to good governance? An important decision affecting the stability of our community lies at the heart of the discussion in Greenfield over the number of signatures required to initiate a Citizen Referendum, and the amount of time over which those signatures can be collected.
Travelthegroupinc.com

Ways to Celebrate Colorado Day on August 1

On August 1, 1876, President Ulysses S. Grant signed a proclamation admitting Colorado as a state of the U.S. Considered the state’s birthday, August 1 is now known as Colorado Day, providing an opportunity for us to celebrate our beloved state. Since its “birth,” the Centennial State has evolved into...
Irving, TXhngn.com

$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. In a recently published article in The Sun, A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Now what? Texas Democrats have a very hard choice to make

(CNN) — On Friday at midnight, the Texas legislature's special session -- the one in which Democrats fled the state in order to keep a stringent voting bill from being passed -- will come to a close. On Saturday at noon, the next special session of the legislature will open.
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Announced For Selected Citizens

Stimulus Check has been announced in some states. These payments will be rolled out to a specific set of citizens. At a time when the government is uninterested, these payments are welcome. As many as four American states have designed their Stimulus Checks. These payments will surely lighten up the mood in gloomy circumstances.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Rep. Lauren Boebert lost a family member to COVID — but she's still a vaccine foe

Rep. Lauren Boebert, the Colorado right-wing firebrand, has continued to oppose both mask mandates and vaccine precautions aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus, even as the pandemic heads into a third deadly wave, fueled by low vaccination rates and the fast-spreading delta variant. This is especially striking since a member of Boebert's extended family, her step-grandfather Bob Bentz, died of COVID last December.

Comments / 0

Community Policy