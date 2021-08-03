Ad of the Day: ClickUp & Chad Lindberg highlight the awkwardness of going back to work

It's said that Chuck Norris can kill two stones with one bird. It seems his son, Eric Norris, may have inherited the same superpower. Much like his legendary martial artist and actor dad—most famous for The Way of the Dragon, Lone Wolf McQuade, Code of Silence, and Vengeance Force—Eric Norris has spent decades straddling two successful careers at once. Not only has he won a NASCAR championship, he was also nominated for an Emmy Award for his stunt work in Hollywood. Now 57, he's enjoyed a decades-long, turbocharged career, which he says is very much the result of being Chuck Norris' son. Read on to see the NASCAR champion and stuntman now, and to find out how he's collaborated with his powerhouse dad!