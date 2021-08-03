Cancel
Ad of the Day: ClickUp & Chad Lindberg highlight the awkwardness of going back to work

By Kendra Clark
The Drum
 6 days ago

Workplace productivity platform ClickUp has debuted a comedic six-part video series about the awkwardness and absurdity we’re all bound to encounter upon our return to the office. After reaching a $1bn valuation in December on the heels of a Series B funding round, the startup software company hopes this brand marketing effort will help establish greater awareness among target audiences as they return to IRL work.

