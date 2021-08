SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Marcella Russell passed away peacefully at her home on July 31,2021. Marcella was born on March 24, 1933 to Glenn and Ila (Fowler) Cherrey. Her father passed away when she was 4. She spent her childhood in Shullsburg and attended Shullsburg public schools. During WWII she and her mother lived in Beloit for a couple of years while Ila worked at an ammunitions factory.