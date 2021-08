Dubuque police are asking residents to provide information on a former East Dubuque, Ill., man in connection with a 1987 murder. Law enforcement seek information regarding Eugene F. Lewis, who died in 2002 in Minneapolis, Minn., at 54 years old in connection with the murder Kenny Joe Johnson, whose body was found on found on Oct. 10, 1987, on the beach of Maus Park in Dubuque. It was later determined he died by manual strangulation.