Robert L. Hoyer Sr.

BENTON, Wis. — Robert L. “Bob” Hoyer, Sr., 94, of Benton, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Sienna Crest Platteville surrounded by his family. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021, at United Methodist Church, Benton, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bill Vasey officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A public visitation for friends will be held from 4-8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Benton, Wisconsin. Friends may also call from 9-10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church prior to the service.