Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benton, WI

Robert L. Hoyer Sr.

By Telegraph Herald
telegraphherald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENTON, Wis. — Robert L. “Bob” Hoyer, Sr., 94, of Benton, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Sienna Crest Platteville surrounded by his family. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021, at United Methodist Church, Benton, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bill Vasey officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A public visitation for friends will be held from 4-8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Benton, Wisconsin. Friends may also call from 9-10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church prior to the service.

www.telegraphherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stoddard, WI
State
Iowa State
City
Racine, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Benton, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Methodist Church#Facebook#The U S Army#The U S Department Of#Agrace Hospice#Memorial Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
World War II
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Senate braces for days-long infrastructure slog

The Senate is bracing for a days-long infrastructure slog that is expected to spill into early next week, after hopes of getting a quick deal unraveled. Senators, under the chamber’s schedule, should be starting their weeks-long August recess, leaving town until mid-September. Instead, they’ll return Saturday for the start of a lengthy, two-part infrastructure fight.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Lawmaker says Taliban enter north Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters entered the capital of northern Afghanistan’s Jawzjan province Saturday, a provincial lawmaker said, after sweeping through nine of 10 districts in the province. The government did not deny lawmaker Mohammad Karim Jawzjani’s claim that Taliban fighters had entered Sheberghan, but said the city had...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
NBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
Posted by
The Hill

Judge blocks Arkansas from enforcing ban on school mask mandate

An Arkansas judge on Friday blocked the state from enforcing a ban on school mask mandates. Judge Tim Fox issued a preliminary injunction against the law, The Associated Press reported. He ruled against the law for several reasons, including finding that it discriminated between public and private schools. Gov. Asa...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Amazon to mandate masks for all its workers in warehouses

NEW YORK (AP) — Starting Monday, Amazon will requiring all of its 900,000 U.S. warehouse workers to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. The move follows steps by a slew of other retailers, including Walmart and Target, to mandate masks for their workers. In many of those cases the mandates apply to workers in locations of substantial COVID-19 transmission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy