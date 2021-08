Monsignor William D. Fox served as pastor of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in St. Johnsbury from September 1952 (“Rev. William Fox Assigned As Pastor At St. Aloysius,” The Caledonian-Record, Thur. Sept. 18, 1952, at p. 1) until his spring 1967 retirement “from St. Aloysius [which] was made to clear the way for the establishment of the present St. John’s parish.” (“Rev. Msgr. William D. Fox, Area Educational Leader, Dies,” The Burlington Free Press, Thur. July 11, 1974, at p. 17).