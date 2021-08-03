Cancel
Premier League

Football rumours: Has the Harry Kane transfer saga reached a stalemate?

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry Kane‘s hopes of moving from Tottenham to Manchester City are diminishing by the day as the two clubs remain some distance apart in their valuation of the England striker, the Daily Star reports. As the most keenly watched transfer saga of the summer continues, City are reportedly still £40million short of Spurs’ asking price of £160m. With City said to be unwilling to go past £120m – and no other club apparently moved to weigh in at this dizzying level – the chances of the 28-year-old staying put at Tottenham are growing stronger by the day.

