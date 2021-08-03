Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Lewis One of ‘Dudes’ on Packers Roster That’s Built to Win

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter falling short of the Super Bowl the past two seasons, Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis sees a roster that’s built to win it all. “Top to bottom, I feel like even just the way we’re flying around now, I feel like we’re more explosive definitely on offense,” he said Monday at training camp. “We’re more explosive earlier on in camp than it’s been in a while for me. That scheme the defense has over there, we’re going to be tough to be reckon with. I try not to curse because I get excited.”

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#The Dudes#American Football#Packers Roster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Packers Quarterback

The New England Patriots struggled to get consistent production at quarterback during the 2020 season leading to one of the worst outcomes of the Bill Belichick era. However, the franchise addressed the position at this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama breakout Mac Jones in the first round. Although there’s...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Rodgers' Packers Demands Include Trade For Former Cowboys WR

OXNARD, Calif. - In show business, it's called a "rider,'' an addendum to a contract that can get ridiculously eccentric in power-mad Hollywood. And, apparently, in power-mad Green Bay, too. Madonna demands a new toilet seat for each show. Nicolas Cage, starring in vampire movie, insisted his co-star be a...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers loves 69

Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers sure does love the number 69. No. For real. Aaron Rodgers-69 is now a thing. During this years training camp, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (who happens to wear the number 69) decided to treat Rodgers with his very own Aston Martin golf cart. The cart has numerous features for the Packers QB, including a tag with the label “MVP”.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Davante Adams Reacts To The Trade For Randall Cobb

Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers made his triumphant return to the Green Bay Packers after threatening to never play for the team again. The reigning NFL MVP reportedly made one demand before coming back, though. He wanted the Packers to trade for one of his former teammates: wideout Randall Cobb.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Vikings Legend Says Packers Made 1 Big Mistake With Aaron Rodgers

Rivalries never die. Even though he hasn’t played for the Minnesota Vikings in two decades, John Randle has some thoughts on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. In an interview with PopCulture, Randle addressed the ongoing acrimony between Rodgers and the Packers organization. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman thinks Green Bay made one major misstep in its relationship with the MVP quarterback.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Singles Out 1 Announcer For His Performance

Aaron Rodgers has made it clear that he isn’t thrilled with how his situation with the Green Bay Packers was handled by the sports media. However, the Green Bay Packers quarterback appears to be a fan of at least one prominent sports broadcaster. Late Tuesday night, Rodgers – who has...
NFLPosted by
97ZOK

Aaron Rodgers’ Teammate Shares ‘Real Reason’ He’s Back with the Packers

This has been the most ridiculous off-season for Green Bay Packer fans. Rodgers' teammate since 2013, David Bakhtiati, spills some interesting details. I was one of the millions of Green Bay Packer fans who sighed in a bit of relief when photos emerged of Packer's quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, arriving in Green Bay for the beginning of training camp.
NFLCBS Sports

Carson Wentz injury: Colts sign former Packers QB Brett Hundley to training camp roster, per report

Things have gone from promising to anything but at training camp for the Indianapolis Colts, who began July practices with a ton of optimism for the 2021 season after having traded earlier this year with the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire former second-overall pick Carson Wentz -- reuniting him with coach Frank Reich in the process. That positivity came to a screeching halt when Wentz felt a "twinge" in his foot on a rollout, subsequently missed the team's third practice, and now must see a specialist to determine the gravity of the injury and if surgery will be required, leading the team to give Brett Hundley a call.
NFLAOL Corp

Aaron Rodgers' trick pass from 40 yards away is the most ridiculous thing you'll see today

Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks of our time. And still, hitting a small target from more than 40 yards out is impressive, even for him. Often at the end of practice quarterbacks will try some trick passes. They might try landing a pass in an empty garbage can from far away, or hitting some other target. It's impossible for most people. NFL quarterbacks can do it though, though it's still not even easy for them.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Aaron Rodgers’ Crazy Practice Throw Is Going Viral

There’s a reason the Green Bay Packers did everything they could to persuade Aaron Rodgers to re-join the team in training camp: he’s special. Rodgers looks like what we’d expect from the reigning NFL MVP. No. 12 dazzled during Thursday’s practice, completing a deep ball with pin-point accuracy. During a...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Here’s how Packers could trade for James Washington to make Aaron Rodgers happy

If the Green Bay Packers want to keep quarterback Aaron Rodgers happy enough in 2021 and potentially beyond, they should consider trading for wideout James Washington. The Green Bay Packers are entering an all-important 2021 season, as it could be the very last time the team will have Aaron Rodgers starting at quarterback. Following a tumultuous offseason, the Packers and Rodgers agreed to terms on a contract restructure that allows Rodgers to demand off the team at the end of the campaign if he so chooses.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Green Bay Packers: 5 Players Whose Stock is on the Rise

The Green Bay Packers have eight training camp practices under their belts heading into Family Night on Saturday. While it’s still fairly early on in the training camp and preseason schedule, there are players who are off to a fast start and trending up, but as always, there are also those whose stock is down.
NFLIola Register

Green Bay’s Rodgers talks relationships

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said his relationship with general manager Brian Gutekunst is a “work in progress,” but he has nothing but affection for the man Gutekunst drafted as his possible replacement: backup Jordan Love. Rodgers returned to the Packers last week, reporting on time for training camp...

Comments / 0

Community Policy