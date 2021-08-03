Cancel
MLB

Giants outlast D-backs in extra-innings slugfest

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
Buster Posey delivered the tiebreaking double into the left-field corner in the top of the 10th inning to help the San Francisco Giants post an 11-8 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night at Phoenix.

Alex Dickerson hit a grand slam, Mike Yastrzemski hit a two-run homer and Wilmer Flores also went deep for the Giants, who won for the sixth time in the past eight games. San Francisco leads the National League West by 3 1/2 games over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Josh Reddick and Asdrubal Cabrera hit two-run homers for the Diamondbacks, who have lost five of their past seven games.

Brandon Crawford began the 10th on second base and scored easily on Posey’s double off left-hander Miguel Aguilar (0-1).

Posey later scored on Steven Duggar’s line single to right, and Donovan Solano executed a safety squeeze bunt to drive in another as San Francisco improved to 10-1 against Arizona this season.

Giants left-hander Jarlin Garcia (3-2) allowed one hit over two scoreless innings.

The Diamondbacks trailed 8-5 before loading the bases with none out in the seventh against right-hander Jay Jackson. Drew Ellis’ infield out plated one run, and Christian Walker stroked a two-run double to left to knot the score.

Giants right-hander Anthony DeSclafani allowed five runs (four earned) and seven hits over 4 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked one.

Arizona right-hander Taylor Widener was charged with five runs and five hits over 4 1/3 innings. He fanned seven and walked three.

San Francisco led 2-0 after Yastrzemski hit a two-run homer to right in the second. The 407-foot blast was his 18th homer of the season and his seventh in 17 career games at Chase Field.

Arizona got one run back in the bottom of the third on a passed ball by Posey and the score remained 2-1 until the teams combined for nine runs in the fifth.

San Francisco loaded the bases with one out against Widener before J.B. Bukauskas entered and walked Posey to force in a run. Dickerson followed with his 11th homer of the season. The slam to right field traveled 437 feet and extended the lead to 7-1.

Arizona pinch-hitter Reddick (No. 2 of the season) and Cabrera (No. 6) each hit their two run-shots in the bottom of the inning. Cabrera’s blast ended DeSclafani’s night.

Flores (No. 14) homered to left center in the sixth to give the Giants an 8-5 lead.

--Field Level Media

