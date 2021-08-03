Emerson College, a gentrifying force
Most Emerson students reap the benefits of private education in the heart of Boston for a good four years. But it’s one thing to temporarily occupy space and another to come in and occupy so much that it completely changes the surrounding community. According to the Urban Displacement Project, Gentrification is the practice of wealthier newcomers who move into working-class neighborhoods and change them at the expense of current residents.berkeleybeacon.com
