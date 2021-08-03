Cancel
Enid, OK

ACE swimmer finishes first at national tournament

By Tarik Masri
Enid News and Eagle
 6 days ago
WEST FARGO, N.D.— Four swimmers represented the Aquatic Club of Enid (ACE) at the Futures Championship last weekend including Asa Stewart, who finished first in the 100-meter breaststroke and set a new open team record.

Stewart dropped several seconds off his time in the finals, finishing in 1:04.39. It’s the biggest win of his career, according to his coach and brother, Samuel Stewart. He also finished fifth and set a new open team record in the 200-meter breaststroke with a time of 2:22.63.

“Asa did really, really well,” Samuel said. “He dropped a decent amount of time in both events. First time to win at a meet that big. He didn’t even final at the last one he did two years ago.”

Eli Rollen made it through prelims in his first Futures meet in both the 100-meter freestyle and the 100-meter backstroke.

Shyann Kissinger, a newcomer to ACE, set team records in the 15-16-year-old age group in the 400-meter freestyle, 200-meter backstroke and 1,500-meter freestyle.

Samuel said he was particularly surprised by how well Kissinger did in her first competition with ACE since moving from New Mexico.

“We only had a couple weeks to get her in shape and she did really, really well, it kind of surprised me,” Samuel said. “I could see from her training that she was going to do well, but I didn’t know she’d do quite that well.”

The meet marked the end of the summer season for those that attended the meet. Logan Bartley and Victor Stewart will be representing Enid in Chicago this week as members of the Oklahoma Zones team.

Overall, Samuel said it’s been a very exciting summer for his program.

“I’m very happy with this,” he said about the results from this season. “Especially after last summer, we didn’t have a season because of COVID. Winter was a very good season, but not quite up to where I wanted us to be. Then summer rolled around and everybody got to work and a few of the results really surprised me. I was really, really happy with how we finished the season.”

Last Sunday, July 25, the relay team of Luke Denney, Dane Griffin, Eli Rollen and Kade Couchman broke a state record in the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 1:39.74. The group is made up of three of the four members of the relay team that broke the same record in the 15-16 age group this spring.

“I knew they could do it, but they hadn’t quite performed as well as I would’ve wanted in the other two relays, but then in that one they just knocked it out of the ballpark.”

Media Account for Enid News and Eagle

#Swimmer#Backstroke#Relays#Ace#The Aquatic Club Of Enid#Covid
