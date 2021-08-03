Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Hints from Heloise: Motor vehicle theft

Temple Daily Telegram
 4 days ago

Never leave your car running when it’s unattended, even for a quick jaunt into the convenience store. Turn off the ignition and take your keys. Never leave valuables visible in the car — laptops, purses, tote bags, phones, sneakers. Keep these items covered in the trunk or at home. Keep...

www.tdtnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motor Vehicle Theft#Fbi#Fbi#P O Box 795001
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Valders, WIwhbl.com

Manitowoc Sheriff Asks For Help Solving Thefts From Vehicles

(WHBL) – A $500 reward is being offered by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s office through the Crime Stoppers program for information leading to the arrest of whoever’s been breaking into vehicles in the Village of Valders. The latest theft occurred early Monday morning near Truman Street, and the report suggests...
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

Suspect arrested for theft of rims and a stereo from vehicles

The Laredo Police Department reported Friday that a man was arrested for stealing the rims from a vehicle and a stereo from another. Ricardo Rodolfo Valadez Jr. was arrested on Wednesday. The 33-year-old man was charged with Burglary of a Vehicle (C/A) and Theft (C/B). Police stated that they received...
Carssyvnews.com

Avoiding Having Your Car Stolen 101. Here are a few 'Hints from Heloise'

-- Never leave your car running when it's unattended, even for a quick jaunt into the convenience store. Turn off the ignition and take your keys. -- Never leave valuables visible in the car -- laptops, purses, tote bags, phones, sneakers. Keep these items covered in the trunk or at home.
Mandan, NDkxnet.com

Rash of vehicle thefts in Mandan area prompts warning from Mandan Police

The Mandan Police Department is reminding residents to lock their vehicles and remove valuable items in light of a series of vehicle thefts in the area. Authorities note there have been a number of thefts from vehicles, some that were left unlocked, that include handguns, among other stolen items. “Most...
Austin, MNAustin Daily Herald

1 arrested in vehicle theft case

An Austin teen has been arrested in connection to a July 22 vehicle theft from Austin Ford. Elias James Wells, 18, has been charged with felony second-degree burglary – possess tool, felony third-degree burglary – steal property, and felony theft – take drive motor vehicle without consent. According to the...
Mower County, MNmyaustinminnesota.com

Suspect in custody after theft of motor vehicle from Austin car dealership Thursdasy

A suspect is in custody after the theft of a vehicle from an Austin car dealership last Thursday. Chief of Police Dave McKichan stated in a news release that a broken window report was taken from the Austin Ford dealership on West Oakland Avenue at 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning. At the time of the report, while it looked as though possible entry had been gained into the building, nothing was noted to law enforcement as having been stolen from the dealership. McKichan reported that later in the day, a 2018 Dodge Challenger was reported as having been stolen from the dealership, and at approximately 3:00 p.m. that afternoon, an officer passed the stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it. The vehicle attempted to elude officers in the area of the dog park and Bandshell Park, going so far as to driving on the bike path in the area. Chief McKichan went on to state that the suspects quickly abandoned the vehicle in the 100 block of 12th Avenue SW, and a witness indicated that two white males and one black male had fled from the vehicle.
Louisville, KYWave 3

Employee charged in theft of rental vehicles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man employed at a car rental company is charged with stealing vehicles worth nearly $400,000. Stephen D. Jackson, Jr., 22, of Louisville, was arrested yesterday on 11 counts of theft by unlawful taking of a auto worth over $10,000 and one count of trafficking in stolen vehicle or vehicle parts.
Jasper, TXkjas.com

Vehicle theft suspect charged

A man accused of stealing a pickup truck on Sunday and then leading law enforcement officers in a brief pursuit on Monday has now been charged. Albert Adams, III, age 42, a Jasper resident, is currently in the Jasper County Jail where he’s charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. His bond has been set at $5,500.00.
Harrison County, MOnorthwestmoinfo.com

String of Thefts from Vehicles Reported in Harrison County

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reports they have had several reports about a string of thefts from vehicles in the area. They are warning residents to be aware of items left in your vehicle overnight. If possible the sheriff’s office says to park inside a garage or a well-lit area...
Sedalia, MOkmmo.com

AUTHORITIES MAKE ARREST FOR RECENT THEFTS FROM VEHICLES

An area law-enforcement agency has made an arrest in connection with a string of thefts from automobiles. Between July 26 and July 31, 2021, there were a total of seven thefts from vehicles reported to the Sedalia Police Department from the same geographical area- the east side of Sedalia. The total estimated theft from vehicles was more than $1,200.
Chicago, ILrockfordscanner.com

Suspects Steal Several Vehicles From Bryden Motors

You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. On Thursday, July 29th, at approximately 3:15 AM, an unknown white Infinity Q60 vehicle drove into the service lot of Bryden Motors located on Broad Street. Four males exited the vehicle and forced entry into the service area by breaking out a...
Ogden, NY13 WHAM

Police investigating vehicle theft in Ogden

Ogden, N.Y. — Ogden Police are reminding residents to lock their cars and bring keys inside after a reported car theft over the weekend. Police say they are investigating thefts from vehicles in the area of Coleman and Coolidge Avenues. Video purportedly shows a suspect trying to get into one...
Steuben County, INWANE-TV

Steuben County police ask for tips after rash of thefts from vehicles

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Steuben County have asked for the public’s help to solve a rash of thefts from vehicles over the weekend. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office said Monday it was investigating multiple complaints of thefts from vehicles, as well as vehicle thefts, in the area of Lake George and Long Beach Lake in rural Jamestown Township. The incidents happened between Friday and Sunday, the sheriff’s office said.
Maricopa, AZmyradioplace.com

Couple linked to vehicle thefts and fraud

YCSO and several state law enforcement agencies arrested two people in connection with vehicle thefts and fraud. YCSO spokesperson Kristin Greene says 30-year old Trey Postma and 25-year old Destini Herring are accused of running a vehicle theft and fraud scheme that spanned through much of Yavapai and Maricopa Counties. She says so far they’ve recovered four stolen trailers, two stolen vehicles, one stolen quad and one stolen motorcycle. Greene says they also stopped the theft of another motorcycle the pair were planning to steal while in jail. The investigation continues.
Public Safetythesalinepost.com

Pittsfield Township Warn of Thefts From Vehicles, Seek Public Assistance

Pittsfield Township Police warned of thefts from vehicles in the Harwood Farms, Warner Creek and Hunters Ridge subdivisions early Monday morning. Police are also asking residents to review security camera video recorded between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. and contact police if they see anything suspicious (contact Officer Brett Paterson at 734-822-6088 or patersonb@pittsfield-mi.gov)

Comments / 0

Community Policy