Behind Viral Videos

YouTube blocks Sky News Australia from posting

Courier-Express
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube blocked Sky News Australia from posting videos for one week. A YouTube spokesperson says they don't allow content that denies the existence of Covid-19. Sky News Austrailia says they did not post content like that.

#Sky News Australia#Covid 19#Sky News Austrailia
