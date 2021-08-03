YouTube blocks Sky News Australia from posting

Queen Elizabeth was faced with a challenge when Prince Harry told her that he and Meghan Markle weren't happy with their lives as senior members of the royal family. On January 13, 2020, the queen met with her son, Prince Charles, and her two grandsons, Princes William and Harry, to discuss the best resolution to the problem that Harry had brought to her attention, according to Tatler. The meeting, called the Sandringham Summit, was where everything was ironed out as far as what would happen if Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down, how funding would work, and whether or not Harry and Meghan would keep their royal titles once they officially stepped down.