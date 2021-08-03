Key numbers from Majors World Series run

This story has been updated to fix an error in the Majors final record.

It’ll be difficult to find a summer season as magical and improbable as the one the Majors just finished on their way to becoming Connie Mack World Series Champions.

The perfect ending to the season could’ve been when the team became the first club from Oklahoma to qualify for the World Series in its 50-year history in Farmington, N.M. It could’ve been when the Majors followed that performance up by winning their third state championship in program history the following week.

Instead, the Majors did the unthinkable, reeling off eight straight wins over some of the top competition in the country.

Here’s some key numbers from the Majors run this season:

71

Enid finished with a run differential of +71 in its nine games at the World Series. That includes its second game of the tournament, which was called in the second inning due to weather despite Enid jumping out to a 3-0 lead through its first at-bat.

The Majors scored 90 runs and had four games where they finished with double-digit runs scored. They seemed to get stronger offensively as the tournament went on, and came into the championship game having won their last three games by run-rules.

15

Ian Daugherty’s ability to perform on the biggest stage was on full display at the World Series. The Kingfisher native led the team with 15 RBIs while batting .521 at the plate. He also led the team in home runs with three.

During the team’s three game stretch of run-rules leading up to the championship game, Daugherty was seven for 10 at the plate with seven RBIs. Daugherty was named the MVP of the tournament and was given the Big Stick award.

18

Easily the most surprising thing about Enid’s dominance at the Series, was its ability to do so against some of the top college prospects in the country.

Enid’s opponent in the championship game is one of the top high school baseball programs in the country. Based out of Dallas, D-BAT has produced 18 first- round MLB draft picks since it was created in 1998. The list of notable alumni include Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and former Sooners Kyler Murray and Cody Thomas among others.

D-BAT’s reputation as one of the top clubs in the country has earned them an automatic qualification into the World Series every year, and it won the title in 2014.

2

Enid trailed twice in their nine games at the World Series, and both times came against D-BAT. The Majors trailed 2-0 after the first inning the first time the two teams met. They followed it up with a four-run second inning and eventually ended the game by run-rule in the fifth inning.

In the championship game, Enid trailed 1-0 after the first inning and was held scoreless until the third. Enid didn’t have a dramatic flip of the switch in the second game, but did manage to take the lead in the fourth inning. It scored two more runs in the final inning to lead D-BAT 4-1 going into the final inning.

37

Enid (37-0) came into the title game with a loss to spare in the double elimination tournament.

A loss would’ve almost certainly taken away at least some of the magic from Enid’s season, though.

The team didn’t play an easy schedule this summer either. They played in eight tournaments over the last two months against a wide variety of teams of different skill levels.