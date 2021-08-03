Cole Swindell Makes a Single a Double in the Number-1 Spot
Congrats goes out to Cole Swindell as his "Single Saturday Night" is spending a second week in the number-1 spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart!. "Single Saturday Night" joins the list of Cole's songs that connect with fans in a big way, and he says, that's what making music is all about for him, "It's crazy to know that, you know, we get to do this and make people feel something – that's why I wanted to write songs because I knew how I felt when I heard certain songs, so I just wanted a shot at trying to help other people the way music has helped me."
