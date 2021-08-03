Cancel
Australia’s Energy Market Operator Models Net-Zero By 2050

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISBANE, Australia — Australia has not committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 but said it is a preference to get there by then. Going harder and faster on emission reduction beyond net-zero by 2050 would make Australia economically stronger, new modeling shows. The Australian Energy Market Operator modeled five scenarios about how the country’s energy future could look. It found two ways to achieve deeper […]

www.thefloridastar.com

Comments / 0

