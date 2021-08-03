Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Kit Harington Shares Rare Insight About Parenting With Wife Rose Leslie

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Hollywood actor Kit Harington, who welcomed his first child, a baby boy, with his wife Rose Leslie in Feb. 2021, shared rare insight about his life as a first-time father. While the couple is known for being notoriously private about their personal lives, Harington pulled back the curtain on his new dad duties during an interview with an entertainment outlet, as […]

www.thefloridastar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kit Harington
Person
Rose Leslie
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Glamour

Kit Harington Just Gave a Rare Interview About His Newborn Son

We may not know the name of their little wildling, but Kit Harington did just give a rare interview about his son with fellow Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie. While discussing his upcoming episode of Modern Love with Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall, Harington opened up about fatherhood's biggest surprises. “They tell you and they don’t tell you," the actor said about raising a child. "Everyone goes, ‘Look, it’s big, what you're about to go through is big.’ You have no way of knowing that until it happens. Then, what surprises you is you go, ‘Oh, this goes on forever.’ Like, you don’t get a break from it. Every day, I wake up and I look after this little human and now we’re part of a unit together."
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Kit Harington Talks Being a Dad, and ‘The Eternals,’ Plus: The ‘Game of Thrones’ Easter Egg in ‘Modern Love’

The star opened up to “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst about his baby boy and his new role in “Modern Love,” also revealing a “Game of Thrones” Easter egg in his episode. Kit and his wife Rose Leslie, another “GoT” alum, welcomed their son nearly six months ago. Gushing about fatherhood, Harington said, “It's pretty wonderful. It's full-on. They tell you, but they don't tell you… if you know what I mean.”
Mental HealthPosted by
Us Weekly

Kit Harington Is ‘Really Happy’ He Went to Rehab: ‘I Went Through Some Mental Health Difficulties’

Sharing his truth. Kit Harington opened up about why he decided to go to rehab in 2019 and he has no regrets. “I went through some mental health difficulties after [Game of] Thrones — and during the end of Thrones, to be honest — and I think it was directly to do with the nature of the show and what I’ve been doing for years,” the Eternals star, 34, said during a Friday, July 30, interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Kit Harington reveals most surprising thing he realised about becoming a new parent

Kit Harington has opened up about the lessons he has learned since becoming a father for the first time earlier this year.His wife, the actor Rose Leslie, gave birth to a baby boy but the couple are yet to publicly announce the name of their child.In an interview with Access Hollywood, Harington talked about being a new parent, saying: “What surprises you, is you go, ‘Oh, this goes on forever! You don’t get a break from it!’”He went on to comment: “Every day I wake up and I look after this little human. And now we’re part of a...
CelebritiesPeople

Kit Harington Opens Up About Surviving 'Pretty Traumatic' Addiction Struggles

Kit Harington had to overcome some personal issues before he was ready to become a father with wife Rose Leslie. The two-time Emmy Award nominee, 34, recently revealed that he "went through some pretty horrible stuff" after Game of Thrones ended in 2019. "Things that have happened to me since Thrones ended, and that were happening during Thrones, were of a pretty traumatic nature and they did include alcohol," he told The Sunday Times.
Mental Healthprimetimer.com

Kit Harington says he's glad he went to rehab for mental health struggles after Game of Thrones

“I went through some mental health difficulties after Thrones — and during the end of Thrones, to be honest — and I think it was directly to do with the nature of the show and what I’ve been doing for years,” Harington said on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show about his time in rehab. He added: “I think I took a sort of break after Thrones where I said, ‘I don’t want to work for a year. I want to really kind of concentrate on myself.' I’m really happy I did that.” Harington also talked about becoming a parent along with co-star and now wife Rose Leslie. "I met my wife, my child is a direct result of Game of Thrones. I still have very, very good friends from that show. It did nothing but wonders for me.” Additionally, Harington revealed that his favorite moment filming Game of Thrones occurred during a Season 2 pee break. "I remember shooting up on this incredible glacier in Iceland, and I went off to take a pee, just in… somewhere in the wilds of Iceland," Harington said. "And I just looked out over this glacier and I thought, 'God, I got the best job in the world.' And that always sticks out to me because if I'm ever feeling grumpy about my lot, which, believe me, I can do amazingly, I think of that. And I think, 'Now you've got a pretty special job.'"
Mental HealthAOL Corp

Kit Harington says he felt suicidal while struggling with alcohol abuse and depression: 'I went through some pretty horrible stuff'

Former Game of Thrones star Kit Harington is opening up about his struggles with alcohol, admitting that he contemplated suicide during moments of depression. The British actor has been sober for two and a half years following a 2019 stay at a Connecticut treatment facility for “substances” and “behaviors," which he describes as “mainly alcohol.”
CelebritiesIGN

Game of Thrones Led to Mental Health Difficulties for Kit Harington, Actor Admits

Game of Thrones led to mental health difficulties for Jon Snow actor, Kit Harington, which eventually caused him to take a year off of work. This news comes by way of The Hollywood Reporter, which reports Harington spoke of his mental health challenges on the SiriusXM show, The Jess Cagle Show. Harington told the hosts that the nature of Game of Thrones led to mental health difficulties for him both during and after the show.
TV & VideosPopculture

Kit Harington Addresses His Mental Health Following 'Game of Thrones' Finale

Kit Harington is finally opening up about his mental health a little more than two years after the Game of Thrones series finale aired. Harington famously avoided the public eye and spent some time in a rehab facility in the spring of 2019. He opened up about that experience in a new interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show this week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy