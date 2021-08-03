Cancel
U.S. men's basketball team overcomes slow start, beats Spain in Olympic quarterfinals

Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — The U.S. men’s basketball team is moving on to the Olympic semifinals after surviving a stiff but not unexpected challenge from Spain in a 95-81 victory. Trailing by as many as 10 points late in the second quarter, Team USA rode Kevin Durant to a 36-10 run that spanned both halves and eventually wore down the Spanish team, which got a 38-point effort from point guard Ricky Rubio.

