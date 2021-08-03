Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Proenza Schouler Brings A Utilitarian Spin To Birkenstock’s Sandals In New Collab

By Frances Solá-Santiago
Refinery29
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the workforce gears up to get back to IRL work, the daunting reality of uncomfortable stiletto heels is creeping up. But in a post-quarantine world, when athleisure is still the dominating dress code, confining footwear can be a thing of the past. Just ask Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, who are dropping their second partnership with “ugly” sandal pioneer Birkenstock, available for pre-order now.

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jil Sander
Person
Rick Owens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandal#Collab#Utilitarian#Instagram Una Publicaci N#Proenzaschouler#Proenzaschouler Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Cardi B’s Birkin Collection Belongs In The Louvre

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If the OED has yet to identify a collective noun for Birkin bags, might I suggest “a Cardi B”? While the WAP evangelist...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Miley Cyrus’ Lollapalooza Crystal-Covered Gucci Playsuit Is Driving Trends, According Lyst

Miley Cyrus’ Lollapalooza style is already driving fashion trends. During the Chicago music festival — the first to kick off the delayed summer festival season — the “Plastic Hearts” musician wore a range of stylish ensembles for various sets, ranging from a red leotard and Saint Laurent cardigan to a blue Alled-Martinez T-shirt with silver go-go boots. However, Cyrus’ boldest ensemble — a custom crystal-covered red jumpsuit and white platform boots, both by Gucci — has caused searches to spike on Lyst. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) Specifically, the singer’s Gucci outfit increased the...
ApparelPosted by
Footwear News

New Sneakers Headline Human Made’s Latest Collab With Adidas

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Frequent collaborators Adidas and Human Made have a new sneaker project dropping soon. The German sportswear company revealed via its latest collaboration with the Japanese streetwear label that includes...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Saweetie Takes Paris in a Little Black Dress and Reptilian Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Saweetie took Paris by storm this week in a chic and sleek outfit. The “Best Friend” singer posed by the Eiffel Tower in a long-sleeved black dress, which featured a ribbed texture and turtleneck. The piece was briefly layered with a leather coat finished with a brown fur collar. However, in true “icy girl” fashion, Saweetie elevated the versatile pieces with glamorous accessories, including numerous diamond rings, gold cross-shaped statement earrings, and a square-framed pair of Gucci sunglasses. A vibrant orange...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Ming Lee Simmons Looks Cutting Edge in a White Halter Top, Intricate Denim and Blue and Red Sneakers

Ming Lee Simmons looks very fashion-forward and edgy in her latest look on Instagram. The model posted a photo of her posing on Instagram Saturday. For the ensemble, Simmons wore a white halter top that featured an intricate and edgy design. When it comes to the jeans, she wore a detailed pair of denim that incorporated a patchwork aesthetic. She accented the look with baby blue square-shaped sunglasses and a black watch. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ming Lee (@iamminglee) As it pertains to footwear, Simmons wore a pair of blue sneakers that incorporated red shoelaces and...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Models a Dramatic Blue Feathered Outfit and Shiny Maroon Mules

Tracee Ellis Ross is a fashion fanatic — and, if you had any doubt, take a look at her latest outfit. The “Black-ish” actress never fears a bold style statement, as proven by her most recent high fashion look. The star lounged at home in a turquoise blue long-sleeved top and navy trousers by Bottega Veneta. Both pieces were covered in turquoise feathers, creating an allover textured effect. Ross frequently works with stylist Karla Welch, and it appears this ensemble was specifically gifted to her from Welch by Veneta’s creative director Daniel Lee. “Thank you for making this fantastical feathery ‘fit...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Olivia Culpo Does the Big Toe Sandal Trend With a Bright Red Shirt Dress on Vacation in Greece

Olivia Culpo gives off perfect summer vibes while vacationing in Santorini, Greece. The “Paradise City” actress posted a photoset on Instagram Thursday, seen smiling, with the caption “God bless Santorini.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Frances Culpo (@oliviaculpo) For the ensemble, Culpo wore a vibrant red shirtdress that had an oversized and flowy feel. She accessorized the look by wearing a tan fedora with a contrasting taupe hat band and a scarf wrapped around her knotted ponytail. The bag of choice was a brown and white bucket bag accented by a red scarf tied to one...
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

PLEASURES' Latest Collab Celebrates the Influence of New Order

Following its Unknown Pleasures 40th-anniversary Joy Division release, PLEASURES has continued its investigation of Factory Records progression in music history with a New Order collaboration. Created in partnership with Factory Records and WEA Warner Music, the collection highlights the legacy of the iconic band formed in Machester, England back in...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
whowhatwear

This Controversial Bag Trend Is Becoming a Thing

Just when you finally figured out how to get all the stuff you need for a day to fit into one of those tiny mini bags, the fashion universe had to go and make a bag that's basically the polar opposite a thing. (But not to fear—your beloved mini bag is still cool.) For the past couple of seasons, there have been indications on the runways of Jacquemus, Proenza Schouler, Loewe, and more that oversize bags are barreling back into relevance in the form of clutches, totes, and top-handle satchels. Sure enough, we're finally seeing indications of this on Instagram and the streets. Many show attendees at the recent Paris Couture Fashion Week fully embraced the oversize bag trend, with Bottega Veneta, Loewe, and Maison Margiela (its puffer bag was everywhere) iterations being some of the most popular.
ApparelSole Collector

Todd Snyder's New Balance 327 Collab Is Inspired by Farmer's Markets

After releasing a limited 992 style in February, there’s another New Balance collab coming from New York City-based menswear designer Todd Synder. This time, the latest project will include three iterations of the New Balance 327 inspired by farmer’s markets in the “Big Apple.” Each of the three styles will represent either the grains, fruits, and vegetables food groups, which corresponds with the respective wheat, pineapple and pomegranate graphics on the tongue tags.
ApparelPosted by
CNN

The best men’s sandals to buy now, according to style experts

Considering all they do for you, your feet deserve a breather. Cooling your feet also helps regulate body temperature, so summer sandals are a win-win. Some slides were made for the locker room, while others could walk you from the beach to the country club. We tapped style experts for their favorite pairs of men’s sandals to buy now, along with top-rated picks from our favorite retailers.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Pops in Orange Sneakers With Black Leggings and Beige Halter Top for Workout

Bella Hadid made her way through the streets of New York, looking sporty-casual. The model was spotted while on her way to the gym in an athleisure look that is both functional and stylish. For the ensemble, Hadid wore a beige halter tank top and simple black leggings while incorporating white crew socks pulled up over the leggings. She accessorized the look with a statement-making necklace and a set of gold bracelets. Also, she carried a stylish orange camo duffle bag accented with army green straps. On the eyes, she wore a sleek minimal pair of black sunglasses. As it pertains to...
Apparelthezoereport.com

These $45 Sandals Are Perfect For Birkenstock Fans

You’ve probably noticed a recurring theme among fashion lovers’ shoe collections — Birkenstock sandals all hold a valuable spot. If you own a pair yourself, you know why this is. The shoes are comfortable, coordinate with basically everything in your closet, and add a relaxed vibe to any ensemble you throw on. Just look to celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Tracee Ellis Ross who have demonstrated a slew of ways to wear the classic sandal. But, if you’re eager to explore other styles to wear in addition to your beloved Arizona slide-on silhouette, it turns out that there are plenty of other brands like Birkenstock that are worth checking out.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

This Outdated Sunglasses Trend Has Officially Been Replaced

A few years back, teeny-tiny sunglasses were everywhere on the fashion scene. You really couldn’t escape them. Now, though, it seems that fashion people are wearing them less than they were in the past. “Tiny sunglasses were a trend I should have never tried, so I am grateful they are...
Designers & CollectionsSole Collector

First Look at Off-White's New Nike Blazer Collab

Sacai may not be the only label with a Nike Blazer Low collaboration releasing in 2021. According to new reports from leaker account py_rates, Off-White designer Virgil Abloh is also working on a pair for next summer. Images of the shoe are currently unavailable, but a mock-up depiction from the...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Evisu x Suicoke Denim KAW Sandal Collab Release Date Info

Editor's Notes: Evisu made a comeback in a major way thanks to CEO David Pun, who gave an unprofitable legacy label its second wind when he took over in 2010. Evisu allured a new generation of famous fans and even some streetwear collaborations in recent years and its looking to keep the momentum going with footwear brand Suicoke, coming together for a pair of co-branded slide sandals.
Apparelinputmag.com

Wearing Reebok's Beatnik Sandal: A flashy mule shoe that belongs at home

Reebok’s revived Beatnik, originally released in 1993, bridges two predominant trends of today — outdoor gear and a renaissance for men’s sandals, mules, and clogs. More mule than sandal, the Beatnik was first brought back in a more adventurousness Japanese market before re-launching in the U.S. through a collaboration with Pleasures.

Comments / 0

Community Policy