Proenza Schouler Brings A Utilitarian Spin To Birkenstock’s Sandals In New Collab
As the workforce gears up to get back to IRL work, the daunting reality of uncomfortable stiletto heels is creeping up. But in a post-quarantine world, when athleisure is still the dominating dress code, confining footwear can be a thing of the past. Just ask Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, who are dropping their second partnership with “ugly” sandal pioneer Birkenstock, available for pre-order now.www.refinery29.com
Comments / 0