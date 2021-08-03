Proenza Schouler Brings A Utilitarian Spin To Birkenstock’s Sandals In New Collab

Just when you finally figured out how to get all the stuff you need for a day to fit into one of those tiny mini bags, the fashion universe had to go and make a bag that's basically the polar opposite a thing. (But not to fear—your beloved mini bag is still cool.) For the past couple of seasons, there have been indications on the runways of Jacquemus, Proenza Schouler, Loewe, and more that oversize bags are barreling back into relevance in the form of clutches, totes, and top-handle satchels. Sure enough, we're finally seeing indications of this on Instagram and the streets. Many show attendees at the recent Paris Couture Fashion Week fully embraced the oversize bag trend, with Bottega Veneta, Loewe, and Maison Margiela (its puffer bag was everywhere) iterations being some of the most popular.