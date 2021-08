Wacha (2-3) took the loss Monday as the Rays were routed 8-2 by the Mariners, coughing up six runs on eight hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out three. The right-hander survived the first two innings despite some traffic on the basepaths, but the wheels came off for Wacha in a five-run third. He threw 57 of 86 pitches for strikes before getting the hook, and he hasn't lasted more than five innings in any of his four outings since the All-Star break. Wacha will take a 5.26 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 69:22 K:BB through 75.1 innings into his next appearance.