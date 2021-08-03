Cosmic Queries – Galactic Grab Bag – Blue Steel

This paper studies cosmic ray (CR) transport in magneto hydrodynamic (MHD) turbulence. CR transport is strongly dependent on the properties of the magnetic turbulence. We perform test particle simulations to study the interactions of CR with both total MHD turbulence and decomposed MHD modes. The spatial diffusion coefficients and the pitch angle scattering diffusion coefficients are calculated from the test particle trajectories in turbulence. Our results confirm that the fast modes dominate the CR propagation, whereas Alfvén and slow modes are much less efficient and have shown similar pitch angle scattering rates. We investigate the cross field transport on large and small scales. On large/global scales, normal diffusion is observed and the diffusion coefficient is suppressed by $M_A^\zeta$ compared to the parallel diffusion coefficients, with $\zeta$ closer to 4 in Alfvén modes than that in total turbulence as theoretically expected. For the CR transport on scales smaller than the turbulence injection scale, both the local and global magnetic reference frames are adopted. Super diffusion is observed on such small scales in all the cases. Particularly, CR transport in Alfvén modes show clear Richardson diffusion in the local reference frame. Our results have broad applications to CRs in various astrophysical environments.
