Hatred (March 17, 1999)

The first time I saw hatred was in Michael Regan’s stepdad’s eyes. We were about five or six years old and we were playing by sliding down the laundry chute in Michael’s house. The chute went from the hallway down to the basement. When we got to the bottom there was Michael’s stepdad. He smacked Michael hard across the face. When Michael hit the floor, his stepdad kicked him hard in the ass. Then he picked him up by his hair and slapped him again. Filled with a physical terror only little people can know, I raced out of there as fast as I could.

