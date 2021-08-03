Commissioners to consider trash pickup rate hike

A public hearing is scheduled at Thursday’s county commission meeting to discuss a proposal to raise solid waste collection fees $60 a year.

Commissioners will be given two options to consider. One choice is to retain the current annual rate of $125, but that price would only include solid waste pickup, leaving customers the option to subscribe directly with the provider for recycling services.

The other option is continue trash and recycling pickup for $185 a year.

Another public hearing will be held to consider a conditional use permit to extend a crossover walkway 327 linear feet to provide better access to the beach at 2 Coast Cottage Lane, St. Simons Island.

Coast Cottages is the first in this area to extend the crossover, so it will extend further seaward than other crossovers in the neighborhood. Due to accretion, it is expected that other developments will seek extension of crossovers in the future, according to county officials.

A request will be considered to award a $5.2 million bid to Riverstone Construction of Jacksonville, Florida,to pave a two-mile stretch of Pennick Road. Funding would come from SPLOST funds, including the 2016 excess fund.

A 54-lot development is being considered by Fifty Oaks Subdivision, 330 S. Harrington Road, St. Simons Island. The applicant is proposing to submit a bond for more than $1.3 million in improvements on the property, including paving, utilities and stormwater.

The second phase of a drainage improvement project in the Village will be considered. The proposal calls for a second outfall to the ocean, designed and permitted with Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

County officials will consider signing a mutual agreement with the city of Brunswick that will enable them to receive more than $1.3 million of unspent SPLOST money collected for the Oglethorpe Convention Center project.

Both the city, which will receive $1.2 million, and county plan to use the the money in their general funds for the purpose of reducing ad valorem taxes.

Plans to build a conference center in downtown Brunswick were close to happening last year when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, derailing a near agreement with a developer willing to build a hotel at the site and a conference center.

As part of the proposed agreement, the county, which owns the property, has agreed to sell it to the city at fair market value within the next two years. At any time after the expiration of the two-year stay period, the county may “demand” the process and timeline to obtain appraisals and payment to the county.

Thursday’s commission meeting will begin 6 p.m. in the second-floor meeting room at the old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G Street.