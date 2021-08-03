Cancel
Rockport, ME

How ‘Taboo Taqueria’ in Rockport, Maine Got Its Name is Hysterical

By Lori Voornas
 6 days ago
Ready? What's more taboo than opening up a restaurant in a pandemic...with a sibling?. Jessica and Troy Crane are super excited that something went right during the pandemic. A plan that had failure written all over it - worked! They opened 'Taboo Taqueria' in Rockport on May 5th. They worked together renovating the building for five months. After not killing each other, they not only opened but have been so successful that they now have opened 'Taboo BBQ' located at Rock Harbor Brewery in Rockland.

Cell PhonesPosted by
Q97.9

Wondering Where Your Favorite Food Truck Will Be in Portland, Maine? There’s an App For That

Ever since food trucks were allowed in Portland about 10 years ago, their numbers have grown by leaps and bounds. HowWeDoPortland.com lists 38 food trucks that roam around the Greater Portland area. Food trucks are great, but unlike your favorite restaurant, food trucks have wheels that can take them anywhere in Portland. So how do you know where they will be? App designer Justin Velgos to the rescue!
AgriculturePosted by
Q97.9

Maine Group Buys Billboards Promoting ‘Whale-Safe Lobsters’

A group calling themselves Mainers Guarding Right Whales has paid for two billboards that will be displayed in Massachusetts asking those driving on U.S. Route 1 and Interstate 95 if the lobster that they consume is "whale safe." Although former President Donald Trump did not know what a North Atlantic...
Falmouth, MEPosted by
Q97.9

Mystery Machine Spotted in Falmouth Maine, But Scooby Doo Missing

It's not every day you see the Mystery Machine roll up in your neighborhood Walmart. If you aren't familiar with the Mystery Machine, well...your childhood was missing the best detective dog ever: Scooby-Doo. According to Google:. The Mystery Machine is the official vehicle of the crime-fighting gang that makes up...
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

30 Most Dangerous Sections of Road in Maine

25 Bangor Then and Now Photos From Google Street View. Take a look at how Downtown Bangor, the Waterfront, State Street, Stillwater and more areas of Bangor looked years ago compared to today using Google Street View archives.
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

Man Pens Handwritten Note To Maine News Anchor Asking Her To Date His Grandson

It's almost a certainty that you've got at least one friend in your life that is sick and tired of dating. Whether it be friends of a friend, dating apps or sites or just that old college flame who came back again, the struggle can be real. So when you're single and looking to avoid all of those options, what is there left to do? Perhaps ask your grandfather to pen a letter to the news anchor you find attractive and see if you gain any traction? Sounds crazy but it happened.
Falmouth, MEPosted by
Q97.9

You Can Find Out How Busy Hannaford Supermarket is Before You Go

Technology amazes me just as much as it freaks me out. I was in the Falmouth area on Monday trying to catch a train. Not to ride it, but to take video of it. I'm a railfan and over my vacation, I spent time going to get photos and video of trains and I knew of a great spot to see The Amtrak Downeaster zoom by on the way to Brunswick, but I needed to figure out how to get there, so I, of course, looked it up on Google Maps.
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

Two Great White Sharks ‘Pinged’ Off The Coast Of Maine

On second thought, let's put the kayaks back into the garage. According to Ocearch Shark Tracker, a juvenile great white shark named Martha has recently pinged one of the site's tracking devices in the Georgetown area in southern Maine. She's not very big at this point, logging in at 7 feet and just 184 lbs. Looking at the site you can see how they've tracked Martha beginning earlier this year from off the coast of South Carolina and then up the eastern seaboard to the Gulf of Maine, about 50 miles off the coast. Martha has traveled 3,032 miles in 214 days now, and it's no wonder that she keeps her figure looking good.
TravelPosted by
Q97.9

Spend A Memorable Day Tubing Down The Mighty Kennebec River

One of the best things about living, and playing, in Central Maine is the amazing waterways. Serene ponds, massive lakes and, of course, the mighty Kennebec River. Some people love the idea of taking on the river in a speedboat or pontoon boat. Others like to enjoy the river in a raft or kayak. But, if your idea of a day on the river is lazily floating down the river with a group of friends, chilled drink in hand, you need to book a trip with Bullfrog Adventures.
Skowhegan, MEPosted by
Q97.9

The Skowhegan State Fair Has Added a Circus This Year

The Skowhegan State Fair, the longest consecutively running fair in the entire United States of America, is set to open its doors to the public once again on Thursday, August 12th. The fair will run all the way through Saturday the 21st and will feature dozens of the same attractions you've come to know and love about the Skowhegan Fair. However, there will be some things you haven't seen before, too!
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

Portland Maine Woman Will Go to Your Home and Assemble Confusing IKEA Furniture

I made my first trip to IKEA and now my stuff just sits in boxes!. No one went anywhere during the height of Covid. So my first big trip was to Stoughton, Massachusetts to IKEA! It's like the Disney World of put-it-together-yourself furniture. It's a 2 hour plus drive away. But we are making a 'mud room' and needed some cabinets - and even though it was a haul, this was the cheapest option.
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

Maine Certified Cuddler Offers Cuddling Sessions For Those Craving Human Touch

Paley Burlin, from Portland, is Maine Cuddle Connection. Cuddling is a type of therapy that isn't huge in Maine. In fact, Paley has only been doing Maine Cuddling Connection for just over a year. He's based in Portland but travels to you. I saw a flyer on a telephone pole near Otto's pizza on the East End. That made me dig a little deeper into this whole cuddling thing!
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

Popular Portland, Maine Restaurant Asks Unvaccinated Guests To Dine Elsewhere

Despite having strong vaccination numbers statewide, Maine has seen increased COVID-19 case numbers recently as the delta variant surges across the country. After so many businesses got crushed in 2020 with restrictions in place, one Portland, Maine restaurant has decided to be proactive in protecting their staff, even if it means upsetting some would-be guests.
PoliticsPosted by
Q97.9

If You Have a 603 Area Code, How You Make a Local Call is Going to Change Soon

There are some big changes coming to how people dial a phone number with a New Hampshire 603 area code this fall and the change is for a good reason. The way we dial local calls has changed over the past 50 years. Until the mid-80s, you only had to dial the last four numbers of a phone number if it had the same first three numbers as you did. I remember when the change to seven-digit dialing happened, it took some getting used to when you were calling someone in the same town as you lived in. This fall you'll, when making local calls, you'll need to dial all ten numbers including the area code if your phone number has a 603 area code.
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

Maine Game Wardens Need More Awesome Folks To Become Wardens

The good-old days before... I've been fishing on Davis Pond in Eddington my whole life. It's where my camp is, and some other family members own a camp on the adjacent pond, Holbrook. So between those two, I spent all my formative fishing years in those spots. As I got closer to turning 16, the subject of my fishing license started coming up.
Raymond, MEPosted by
Q97.9

After 32 Years, The Polarizing Gulf Of Maine Gunsmithing Shop In Raymond Is Permanently Gone

For as long back as many people in Raymond, Maine can remember, the Gulf of Maine Gunsmithing shop along Route 302 has been ruffling feathers with its politically driven, polarizing and often repugnant signs aimed at inspiring reaction whether it be good or bad. Whether you cheered or jeered the signs that Gulf of Maine Gunsmithing shared with the driving public, you won't see them any longer. The shop has closed for good and has taken their sign with them.
Portland, MEPosted by
Q97.9

Plan Ahead for Epic Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at New England Zoo

Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, Rhode Island is a New England favorite for seeing animals of all kinds; camels, cheetahs, elephants, various monkeys, zebras and so much more. Each year, hundreds of pumpkins arrive at the zoo and draw guests from all across New England. Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular. This year...
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

What’s This Scary Sound in the Woods? Mainers Have Hilarious Answers

Without a doubt, we're a special type of people, and there's not a lot of people that can handle us or keep up with us, because they often just don't get us. For example, someone can grew up in New England all their life and then move for a job to the middle of the country, and while they'll be accepted by some, they can more often than not just be misunderstood due to how unique we are in New England.

Comments / 0

