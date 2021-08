One of the best parts of owning an Xbox console is the plethora of licensed, Xbox-designed accessories out there, and thanks to Microsoft's commitment to compatibility across console generations, all Xbox One accessories are forward-compatible with the Xbox Series X|S. From controllers and headsets to fight sticks, racing wheels, and more, there's a staggering amount of Xbox accessories out there, some of which were released for the Xbox One and some of which were launched specifically around the Xbox Series X|S. No matter which Xbox console you own or whether you're planning to upgrade to the newest consoles anytime soon, you can feel comfortable knowing that new headset or controller you pick up with work on any of your Xbox machines.