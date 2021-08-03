Crews continue to clean up oil discharge from Golden Ray

As crews scrambled for a third-straight day Monday to clean St. Simons Island’s oil-fouled shorelines, removal of the shipwreck section that created the environmental debacle was postponed for at least another day, according to Unified Command.

Salvors completed the cut to separate the penultimate section from the half-submerged wreckage in the St. Simons Sound late Friday night, a feat that was tarnished Saturday when thick rivers of oil began flowing with the outgoing tide and washing up throughout the island’s south end. Oil pooled on beaches, particularly around the Wyley Street beach access south of the St. Simons Pier and at the Myrtle Street beach access near the King and Prince Hotel.

Oil coated and stained the Johnson Rocks along the Neptune Park waterfront, the St. Simons Lighthouse and elsewhere.

Oil also left its mark in the spartina grasses in the marsh on the inland southwestern corner of St. Simons Island.

Unified Command mustered dozens of cleanup workers in response, recovering some 100 bags of oil-tarnished sand weighing approximately 35,000 pounds before sundown Saturday, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.

Cleanup crews sprayed a sphagnum moss product on the marsh grasses, coating the oil to prevent it from sticking further to vegetation and wildlife, Himes said. The moss is designed to coat oil until it deteriorates through natural processes.

By Monday, 70 cleanup workers combed the beaches, raking up tar-balled and oil-tainted sands on beaches from Massengale Park north of the King and Prince south to Wyley Street, Himes said. The cleanup is expected to take several more days.

The shipwreck salvage site is surrounded by a 1-mile-perimeter environmental protection barrier (EPB), the surface of which is lined by a dual layer of oil retention boom. The barrier also has sturdy netting below to catch vehicles and other large debris that shake loose during cutting and lifting.

On Saturday, the swift tidal currents suctioned oil that had discharged into the EPB beneath the surface booms, sending it out into the open waters along St. Simons Island in “a dense ribbon of oil,” Himes said. The scenario of swift currents compromising the EPB’s ability to contain oil has repeated itself many times since cutting operations began in November.

Those who see fuel sheens or oil globules on water near the shipwreck are encouraged to report it to the U.S. Coast Guard National Response Center at 800-424-8802.

Meanwhile, a planned lift of the 3,695-metric-ton Section 6 was called off early Monday morning due to concerns of further oil discharges from the shipwreck, Himes said. Oil emerged into the water inside the EPB as the twin-hulled VB 10,000 attempted a 7 a.m. lift of Section 6, Himes said. Chris Graff, a Unified Command on-scene coordinator with Gallagher Marine Systems, called off the lift at that point, Himes said. He ordered the section to be lowered again. The hulking section will remain in limbo, suspended partially submerged from the arching rafters of the 255-foot-tall VB 10,000, until a suitable time for lifting is determined, Himes said.

Salvors will attempt to lift it again when weather and daylight permits. It will be attempted during the first initial hours of an outgoing high tide, Himes said. With the tides going eastward to sea, a dry dock barge will be able to enter the west gate of the EPB without risk of oil escaping through the opening, Himes said. The barge will slide beneath the VB 10,000’s hulls and Section 6 will be lowered to its deck. The gate can be closed behind the barge so that welding crews can secure it to the deck for transport to the operation’s dismantling site on the East River in Brunswick, Himes said. Securing the deck, or “sea fastening,” can take up to several days, as evidenced during the removal of the five previous shipwreck sections from the sound.

Numerous cleanup boats will position themselves on the eastern end of the EPB to employ oil skimmers and absorbent boom in an effort to contain any oil that gets beyond the barrier with the outgoing tide, Himes said.

Because of threats from thunderstorms, conditions were not favorable for such an attempt in the hours after Monday’s 4:18 p.m. high tide in the sound, Himes said. High tide occurs at 4:42 a.m. and 5:09 p.m. Tuesday in the St. Simons Sound.

Boat crews with oil skimmers continued to address oil pooling inside the EPB Monday. Oil retention boom has been placed on the open ends of Section 6. Boats with oil skimmers have attached to the ends of the boom, collecting oily water as it is corralled toward them by the currents, Himes said.

Additionally, oil inside the EPB is being collected at the EPB’s western and eastern tidal apexes and guided into V-shaped environmental cleanup craft known as current busters.

“The skimmer vessels have connected to the boom and are sucking up the oil that pools up inside the boom,” Himes said. “And they’re sucking oil out with the current busters as well. We’ve recovered a significant amount of oil.”

Estimates of how many gallons of oil discharged from the shipwreck this weekend, or how much has been collected were not available Monday, Himes said.

With its system of winches, wiring and pulleys, the VB 10,000 tore the cutting chain up through the remaining steel holding Section 6 to what is left of the wreckage at around 9:16 p.m. Friday. Completion of the task came eight days after cutting on Section 6 started in the predawn hours of July 22. It was among the quickest of the six cut this far in the shipwreck.

After Section 6’s removal, about 153.5 feet of shipwreck will remain. For T&T Salvage, that means one more cut and two sections to lift and transport before the shipwreck is gone.

The Golden Ray held approximately 380,000 gallons of fuel in its tanks when the 656-foot-long vessel capsized between Jekyll and St. Simons islands on Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.

Half-submerged on its port side, the Golden Ray gushed massive amounts of oil into the sound through open side vents on two occasions the following month. Salvors closed those vents.

Salvors then pumped an estimated 327,000 gallons of fuel from the Golden Ray’s tanks in the final months of 2019.

There have been several significant oil discharges since cutting began nine months ago, typically during separation and lifting operations.