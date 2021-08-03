Court denied Belarus sprinter's legal bid to run in Olympics

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Moldova’s parliament has approved the pro-Western president’s government after her party won an early election this summer on promises to improve ties with the European union and fight corruption. Parliament approved the government nominated by President Maia Sandu with 61 votes in Moldova’s 101-seat legislature on Friday. The government will be led by new Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, an economist. The government was confirmed after the Party of Action and Solidarity, a pro-Western and center-right party founded by Sandu, won a snap election in July. The party, known as PAS, promised closer ties with the European Union instead of Russia and to clean up corruption in Moldova, a country of 3.5 million, Europe’s poorest, sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine.