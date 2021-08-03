Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

GM: Jonathan Toews Still Without Timetable To Return To Blackhawks

RealGM
 4 days ago

Jonathan Toews doesn't yet have a timetable to return to the Chicago Blackhawks, but general manager Stan Bowman is optimistic the center will play at some point this season. "Same answer I gave the other day which is, we're all hopeful that he continues on his path and training and feeling better. Nothing's derailed that," Bowman said Monday. "But with what he's gone through, we don't know where it's going to be. So here we are today, things are looking good and that's our thought moving forward."

hockey.realgm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Bowman
Person
Jonathan Toews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Gm#The Chicago Blackhawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLmarkerzone.com

MARC-ANDRE FLEURY MAKES HIS FIRST OFFICIAL STATEMENT SINCE TRADE TO CHICAGO

The main focus of the hockey world Tuesday has been the trade of Marc-Andre Fleury from the Vegas Golden Knights to the Chicago Blackhawks. In a one-for-one deal, with no salary retention, Vegas shipped Fleury to Chicago for Mikael Hakkarainen, who has no experience at the NHL level. The question now is will Fleury actually report to the Blackhawks or will the 35-year-old decide to retire. Fleury has made his first official statement since the trade, but he did not address that.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Avalanche, Sharks, Blackhawks, Maple Leafs, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, as part of a follow-up to the story about the NHL investigating Evander Kane for allegedly gambling on his own games, there’s more chatter coming out of San Jose when it comes to Kane’s relationship with his teammates. Meanwhile, a different kind of relationship story, there’s a ton of chatter (mostly lighthearted) about the way Nathan MacKinnon apparently interacts as a leader. Will the Chicago Blackhawks be making any trades to accommodate Marc-Andre Fluery’s contract? Finally, what do all the big contracts being handed out for defensemen mean for a player like Morgan Rielly of the Toronto Maple Leafs?
NHLletsgohawks.net

#BREAKING Chicago Blackhawks Sign Forward.

The Chicago Blackhawks and general manager Stan Bowman announced a contract signing on Friday morning. Bowman and the Blackhawks announced that they've signed forward Brandon Hagel to a three year contract. The deal carries an AAV of $1.5million. It's a well deserved contract for the very hard working forward who's...
NHLmarkerzone.com

MARC-ANDRE FLEURY EXPLAINS HIS HESITATION TO JOIN THE CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

After about a week of silence, goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made a lot of fans happy earlier this week when he officially announced he would be joining the Chicago Blackhawks. Fleury, who is in the final year of his contract, was surprised when he was traded to Chicago from the Vegas Golden Knights as he thought he would be finishing out his career in Vegas. While speaking to reporters Wednesday, he explained that he took some time to speak with people who played for the Blackhawks before making a decision.
NHLbleachernation.com

The Blackhawks Are Still “Grinding Away” on a Trade for Seth Jones

Hello, just stopping by to check in on everyone’s sanity. The NHL Entry Draft is still about two and a half hours away and the Chicago Blackhawks currently still hold the 12th overall selection in the draft. In the meantime, of course, we’re still waiting on any news on a potential deal between the Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets to send defenseman Seth Jones to Chicago – ideally (and so far reportedly) without Alec DeBrincat or Kirby Dach. Indeed, if a deal is going to get done, it’ll likely include the first pick in tonight’s draft, which means it’d have to come together before tonight.
NHLtheScore

Blackhawks acquire Seth Jones, reportedly sign him to 8-year extension

The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired Seth Jones from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a blockbuster deal, the team announced Friday. The Blackhawks intend to sign Jones to an eight-year extension carrying a $9.5-million annual cap hit, according to TSN's Darren Dreger. Here are the full terms of the deal:. Chicago...
NHLNHL

Hyman won't be returning to Maple Leafs, GM says

Forward can become an unrestricted free agent July 28. Zach Hyman will not be back with the Toronto Maple Leafs next season, general manager Kyle Dubas said Saturday. Dubas said he had an idea by Thursday that the forward would be leaving as an unrestricted free agent despite efforts to re-sign him.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks actually make the big trade for Seth Jones

The Chicago Blackhawks have been connected to Seth Jones for a few weeks now. He told the Columbus Blue Jackets earlier in the offseason that he would not be resigning with them so that began all of the speculations. When the Hawks entered the conversation, things started to get interesting. They aren’t close to contention but adding someone like him would help them along. Well, now he is coming to Chicago via a Draft Day trade.
NHLNHL

Jones seeks return to form after being traded to Blackhawks

Defenseman acquired from Blue Jackets looking forward to playing with brother for first time. Seth Jones said he'll be back at his best with the Chicago Blackhawks next season. "By no means have I hit my peak [yet]," the defenseman said Saturday. "I can hopefully play in all situations, power...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Blackhawks: There are Still Problems with the Defense

The Blackhawks renovated their defense this past offseason, but something still stands out as a problem. The Blackhawks are down the right path: acquiring a (hopeful) elite defenseman via trade-in Seth Jones, and adding another professional defenseman for the second pair in Jake McCabe. Now, the top-four defensemen slots are filled by proven NHLers. But, the question stands… Are they good enough?
NHLtheScore

Report: Golden Knights trading Fleury to Blackhawks

The Vegas Golden Knights are dealing Marc-Andre Fleury to the Chicago Blackhawks, reports ESPN's Emily Kaplan. Vegas isn't retaining any of the reigning Vezina Trophy winner's salary, and the only player Chicago is trading for him is AHL forward Mikael Hakkarainen, Kaplan adds. Fleury's agent, Allan Walsh, confirmed the Golden...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

What now for the Chicago Blackhawks’ Kevin Lankinen?

The wait is over. The new guy will play for the Blackhawks! There was even a short video confirming that he’d play for Chicago this season, and the message immediately went viral. The lingering question now is, what does this mean for Chicago Blackhawks‘ goalie, Kevin Lankinen? Will he still...
NHLYardbarker

Marc-Andre Fleury Reveals Why He Decided to Join Blackhawks

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury confirmed a couple of days ago that he was ready to join the Chicago Blackhawks organization and play the final year of his NHL contract. Retiring or joining a new team was a decision the veteran netminder felt he was forced to make after he was traded by the Vegas Golden Knights for next-to-nothing in return. Fleury didn’t want to leave but the Golden Knights couldn’t afford to keep him.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Banter: Fleury’s Future, Suter’s Departure & Favorite Moves

The NHL Draft and the start of Free Agency is a busy time for all NHL teams. However, there weren’t many teams that were as busy as the Chicago Blackhawks. They did a major overhaul of their roster. To recap, they made four trades to acquire Marc-Andre Fleury (Vegas Golden Knights), Seth Jones (Columbus Blue Jackets), Caleb Jones (Edmonton Oilers), and Tyler Johnson (Tampa Bay Lightning), while also signing three free agents in Adam Gaudette (Blackhawks’ re-sign), Jake McCabe (Buffalo Sabres) and Jujhar Khaira (Oilers).
NHLvegashockeynow.com

It’s Official: Fleury Will Play for Blackhawks; Returns to Vegas Jan. 8

After being unexpectedly traded from the Vegas Golden Knights to the Chicago Blackhawks on July 27, the agent for Marc-Andre Fleury announced that Fleury would need some time to evaluate his career. That time is over and it ended as you may have expected. Fleury will report to Chicago and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy