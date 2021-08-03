Hotel Bohinj Revitalised / OFIS Architects
Text description provided by the architects. Hotel Bohinj, the former Hotel Kompas was built spontaneously over the last three decades, without thinking about its final appearance. It is raised on a plateau, which gives it a special intimacy, with views of Lake Bohinj, the mountains and the church of Janez Krstnik. The new owners of the hotel decided for radical overhaul including structural reinforcement, interior refurbishment and sustainable renovation.www.archdaily.com
Comments / 0