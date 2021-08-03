Cancel
The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 Episode 5: What to Expect?

By Nishitha Dutta
thecinemaholic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn episode 4 of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 6, Gizelle and Robyn showed an active interest in getting to know Mia Thornton, the newest addition to the group. She is an accomplished entrepreneur with a highly independent streak, which did not sit well with some people, including the rest of the ladies in the gang. For a detailed account of the events taking place in the latest episode, you can check out the recap. Now, here is everything ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 6 episode 5 might have you prepared for!

