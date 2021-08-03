Full-Time and Substitute Positions The Bethlehem-Center School District is accepting
Full-Time and Substitute Positions The Bethlehem-Center School District is accepting applications for the following full time positions: Coaching Positions: Varsity Head Girls* Basketball Coach Substitute Positions: Special Education Teachers K-12, Teachers K-12 and substitutes in all positions Application and job descriptions are on website, www.bcasd.net/employment Send complete application packet and clearances to: Bethlehem-Center School District 194 Crawford Road Fredericktown, PA 15333 Attn: Donald MacFann, Superintendent of Schools macfannd@bcasd.net Applications will be accepted until positions are filled. E.O.E.www.heraldstandard.com
