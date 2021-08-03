Cancel
Uniontown, PA

ADULT CARRIERS WANTED SIX DAY DELIVERY * OFF SUNDAYS

 4 days ago

ADULT CARRIERS WANTED SIX DAY DELIVERY * OFF SUNDAYS There are many advantages to being a Herald-Standard independent contractor. * Customer tips for good service * Win Prizes in our carrier contest * Earn extra money * Get an early start on the day * Develop a regular exercise schedule * Meet the people in your neighborhood UNIONTOWN/HOPWOOD AREA DELIVERY 128 customers on route. 1* hours delivery time daily; $500 monthly profit. Call Garry at 724-970-0373 Our carrier delivery deadline is Mon. - Fri. 6:00 a.m. and Sat. 7:00 a.m. Call TODAY * 724-439-7547 One of these open routes could be yours! Start earning extra $$$$$

Uniontown, PA
