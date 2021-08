Most of the families in the United States of America were already facing a financial crisis even before the coronavirus pandemic began spreading in the country. The stimulus checks that were provided later by the federal government improved their situation. As per the report of the Federal Reserve, it was found that 41% of families whose age group went from 25 to 64, claimed that they were out of money. It was stated that they had no such financial sources to meet the expenses of 400 USD. This incident took place in the year 2019.