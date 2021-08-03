Blue Lagoon Enters Into Strategic Shareholder Agreement With Crescat and Its Geologist, Dr. Quinton Hennigh
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG)(FSE:7BL)(OTCQB: BLAGF) is pleased to announce it has entered into a Strategic Shareholder Agreement with Crescat Capital LLC, and its geologist, Dr. Quinton Hennigh. As announced on July 8, Crescat made a strategic investment of C$1.5 million in Blue Lagoon, also securing participation rights for future financings. Under the agreement, Dr. Hennigh will provide expertise regarding Blue Lagoon's exploration and development strategy and other geological and technical matters.
