Blue Lagoon Enters Into Strategic Shareholder Agreement With Crescat and Its Geologist, Dr. Quinton Hennigh

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG)(FSE:7BL)(OTCQB: BLAGF) is pleased to announce it has entered into a Strategic Shareholder Agreement with Crescat Capital LLC, and its geologist, Dr. Quinton Hennigh. As announced on July 8, Crescat made a strategic investment of C$1.5 million in Blue Lagoon, also securing participation rights for future financings. Under the agreement, Dr. Hennigh will provide expertise regarding Blue Lagoon's exploration and development strategy and other geological and technical matters.

