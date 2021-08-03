Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Matt Damon 'stands with LGBTQ+ community'

By Celebretainment
tribuneledgernews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Damon has said he "stands with the LGBTQ+ community" after backlash over his comments about using a homophobic slur. The 50-year-old actor recently revealed his daughter called him out for using the word "f*****" and explained why it is so "dangerous", and now he has insisted he does not "use slurs of any kind".

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luciana Barroso
Person
Matt Damon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq#Lgbtq Community#Entertainment Tonight#The Sunday Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Matt Damon's Five Favorite Films

Matt Damon did nothing to shatter his “Hollywood’s nicest guy” image when he recently jumped on the phone with us at Rotten Tomatoes to talk about his five favorite films. Like many celebrities who get on these calls – part of a rotation of “phoners” with usually dozens of journalists they complete in one sitting – he hadn’t quite been briefed that we were going to be discussing his favorite movies. That usually leads to bit of an awkward back-and-forth and ends with us abandoning the “Five Favorite Films” idea and doing a straightforward interview about the star’s current project. But Damon was game, and on the spot decided to “take a run at them,” politely apologizing along the way for taking his time. We think when you see his classics-stuffed list below – Scorsese! Spielberg! Kubrick! – you’ll be as glad as we were that he decided to give it a go.
MoviesMarietta Daily Journal

Matt Damon up for new Ocean's movie

Matt Damon wants to make 'Ocean's 14'. The 50-year-old star played Linus Caldwell in Steven Soderbergh's heist trilogy and revealed that he would be willing to reprise the part if the franchise was revived. Speaking on SiriusXM's Jess Cagle Show, Matt said: "That's been my standing position since we wrapped...
CelebritiesKeene Sentinel

Why Matt Damon can't be canceled, by Sonny Bunch

There’s something morbidly amusing about watching Matt Damon — good Hollywood liberal; acolyte of Howard Zinn; regular Democratic supporter — run into a progressive buzzsaw every couple of years. His most recent sin? Saying that he just learned to stop calling gay people the f-word. Yet despite these repeated /controversies, Damon always bounces back. There’s an important lesson here: The best way to avoid the Internet’s rage is simply to stay off-line.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Matt Damon blasted for use of homophobic slur

Matt Damon has been blasted for revealing he only stopped using the word f***** months ago. The 50-year-old actor revealed in a new interview that he never saw a problem with using the homophobic slur but after his daughter wrote him a “treatise” on why it was wrong, he recently stopped.
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Matt Damon Talks Bennifer

Matt Damon admits he’s as curious about his pal Ben Affleck‘s renewed romance with former fiancé Jennifer Lopez. But unlike the rest of us, who catch up on their love life with tabloids, Damon goes to the source. He tells People: “We each got a whole mess of kids. We...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Matt Damon stars in new drama 'Stillwater'

CHICAGO - Academy Award winner Matt Damon stars in the new drama "Stillwater," which recently received a 5-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. Damon stars as an Oklahoma roughneck who is attempting to help his daughter get out of a French prison, after she was convicted of murder – a story many will find similar to the Amanda Knox 2007 murder trial.
CelebritiesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

What, Exactly, Is Going On With Matt Damon?

It’s not really summer without a few celebrity scandals, and the latest revolves around actor Matt Damon and a recent interview in which he appeared to normalize the use of an offensive gay slur. If you’ve only heard bits and pieces of the story, you may be confused, but fear not—below, you’ll find a full explanation of the Damon drama, from his original statement to his more recent walk-back.
MoviesGreeneville Sun

REVIEW: Matt Damon Runs Deep In 'Stillwater'

“Stillwater” is the title of the new Matt Damon crime drama about a father who tries to help his estranged daughter who is in prison in Marseilles, accused of a murder she claims she didn’t commit. Sure, the change of locales from Italy to France didn’t fool you – this...
MoviesPosted by
The Week

Matt Damon's American masculinity

Around halfway through the new movie Stillwater, a French woman asks Bill Baker (Matt Damon) a question that will be lurking at the back of some viewers' minds: "Did you vote for Trump?" His answer is both dramatically believable and a slight dodge: Bill, a well-mannered but rough-hewn working-class Midwesterner, did not vote at all, because of a felony conviction.
Stillwater, OKSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Matt Damon underplays to great effect in 'Stillwater'

‘Stillwater” looks like it’s going to push Matt Damon into Liam Neeson’s territory, but it never does. Instead, the movie shows a father who doesn’t have spy-level skills trying to solve a crime that involves his daughter. He’s Bill Baker, a laborer from Stillwater, Oklahoma, whose daughter is being held...
Moviesarcamax.com

Matt Damon's emotional return

Matt Damon got emotional being back in a movie theatre. The actor was there at the premiere of his new movie, 'Stillwater' at the Cannes Film Festival, and he admits he was overcome with emotion as he sat down with guests to preview the film for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.
Moviesarcamax.com

Matt Damon rages at superheroes and streamers

Matt Damon is "sad" about Hollywood's reliance on superhero movies. The 50-year-old actor believes the genre has risen as studios have turned to streaming services and fears that the film industry will never be the same once the coronavirus pandemic subsides. Matt told The Sunday Times newspaper's Culture magazine: "DVD...
Moviesmoviehole.net

Matt Damon would do sequels to these two movies

While a “Great Wall” sequel seems unlikely, there are two films on his CV Matt Damon would like to do follow-ups to. The recently-mooted “Ocean’s Eleven” sequel (Don Cheadle said it could happen), is one Damon would gladly pencil on his to-do card. “That’s been my standing position since we...
Boston, MABoston Herald

Matt Damon drills into ‘roughneck’ culture for ‘Stillwater’ performance

Matt Damon scores in “Stillwater” as an Oklahoma construction worker determined to free his daughter, imprisoned in a French jail for homicide. Tom McCarthy’s drama and Damon’s tour de force performance won a five-minute standing ovation at its Cannes premiere and recently arrived in Boston theaters. To faithfully create Bill...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Matt Damon Responds To Homophobia Allegations

Matt Damon is in hot water this week after seemingly telling the media that he only recently cut the homophobic “f-slur” out of his vocabulary. The Departed star is now issuing a statement to help clear the air. Gossip Cop has the story. What Happened?. In an interview with The...
Stillwater, OKVulture

Matt Damon Makes For an Excellent Unlovable American in Stillwater

Bill Baker, the Oklahoma oil-rig roughneck abroad played by an excellent Matt Damon in Stillwater, is not a Trump voter, but you can understand why one of the women he meets in Marseilles asks him about it outright. It’s not just that he looks like a guy who might have voted for Trump, from his frustrated outburst about “fake news” and insistence of saying grace over every meal down to the particular style of wraparound sunglasses he favors. He embodies a certain instinctive obstinance, a habit of holding on to what he knows and only what he knows, no matter how much the world might change around him. While the people Bill meets in France tend to react as though they’re anticipating an ugly American, the truth is that Bill isn’t the kind of guy who’d go there at all, given a choice. He’s in Marseilles to see his daughter, Allison (Abigail Breslin), who’s in prison for killing her girlfriend, Lina, while there as an exchange student. It’s a crime she insists she’s innocent of, and, five years into her sentence, she’s come across a tenuous new lead she asks her father to pass along to her lawyer, though he ends up taking up the investigation himself.
MoviesComicBook

Matt Damon Explains Why Superheroes Are Dominating Movies

The rise of superhero films has been challenging for some in Hollywood, as the popularity of these films has dominated the market over the past few years, especially as the universe continues to expand. That especially goes for the MCU, but you could say this about all superhero projects, which continue to not just pull in domestic audiences but also international crowds in droves. Matt Damon had a small role in Thor: Ragnarok, and he might reprise it for Thor: Love & Thunder. That said, he might not end up starring in one as the featured character, as in a recent interview with The Times he not only talked about how the watching of movies has changed and is changing with the new generation but also how superhero movies have affected studio choices and film selection.
Celebritieshollywood-elsewhere.com

The Last Time Matt Damon Stepped In It

Three and a half years ago there was no pandemic (what a time it was!), and one of the things that got people going was a fierce conviction among #MeTooers that there could be no grading or distinctions among forms of unwelcome sexual attention. Anyone who attempted to say “this is worse than that” got bitchslapped or even beaten. Damon found that out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy