Link Global Technologies Enters into an $18 Million Equity Facility with Alumina Partners, LLC

Freight procurement software startup Sleek Technologies is partnering with logistics software firm project44 to help mutual customers reduce truckload costs, improve on-time delivery, and enhance access to real-time data and carrier visibility, the companies said. “project44 is always on the hunt to provide more value to our customers. By partnering with Sleek Technologies, our customers have the ability to source asset-based, compliant capacity and save on truckload cost by updating their freight procurement process,” Josh Main, senior director of global alliances/channels for project44, said in a statement today. “project44 is a perfect complement to our freight procurement technology. It empowers our software users with advanced visibility and more real-time data to make agile decisions,” Mike Nervick, Sleek Technologies CEO, added. “By partnering with another growing tech company, we’re both offering our customer communities more value.” The companies said the partnership gives shippers greater access to the technology needed to automate outdated, static processes within the supply chain, and harness real-time data wherever possible to make quick, educated decisions.