D.C. Council pushes back on mayor’s request to add officers

By Law Officer
lawofficer.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare and speak up for justice, law & order... Washington D.C. – The D.C. Council is pushing back on Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s proposal to hire 170 cops. The Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department is currently down 200 officers. Bowser requested 11 million dollars in the new budget to hire and train the new officers but at least two members of the council want to reroute half of that money to initiatives based on violence prevention and public health according to the Washington Post.

