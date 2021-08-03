D.C. Council pushes back on mayor’s request to add officers

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has slammed coverage of her ongoing feud with the city’s police department days after a group of officers mourning the death of a colleague turned their backs on her.Mayor Lightfoot visited University of Chicago Medical Center on Saturday night after a shooting left 29-year-old officer Ella French dead and another officer fighting for his life.Brothers Emonte and Eric Morgan have been charged with the murder of Officer French.In photos posted to Facebook, officers were shown turning away from Ms Lightfoot as she went to speak to them at the hospital.Addressing the incident at a press...