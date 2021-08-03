Cancel
Environment

A few more clouds will build in later today with a chance for a stray shower

By Zach Petey
WTRF
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY: Sunshine and blue skies are set to return as high pressure remains overhead. If you were a fan of yesterday, rather similar conditions are expected for today. The only difference is that a few of us could see some scattered/isolated showers late in the day. A few more clouds will start to build in later this morning and into the afternoon. Our best chances for rain will come later in the afternoon and early evening as an upper level disturbance is set to cross over. Shower activity will be spotty in nature and not everyone will see rain. Temperatures will be back upper 70s if not right around 80 degrees. Muggy levels will also stay favorable and comfortable. Tonight, partly cloudy skies are likely with a stray shower possible. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s.

www.wtrf.com

#Ohio Valley#Ohio River#Wtrf
