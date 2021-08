Dear J.T. & Dale: I just graduated from college and was offered a full-time position with the company where I interned my senior year. My boss told me that my salary would be a certain amount. I started and didn’t think much about it until I received my first paycheck, and I saw that I am not being paid what he promised. I went to him to inquire about it, and he said that he is sorry but he had misquoted the amount and that that is the starting rate and that he can’t do anything about it for at least six months. I am really upset, because I was offered another position at more money, which I turned down. Is it OK for me to go to that other job and see if they will still hire me and leave this one? — Logan.