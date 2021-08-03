Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Video: John Cena And Miro Reunite At The Suicide Squad Premiere

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer rivals John Cena and AEW TNT Champion Miro reunited at the United States premiere of The Suicide Squad on Monday night. Cena attended the premiere of the movie in full Peacemaker gear. Below is a clip of Cena and Miro briefly catching up on the red carpet. Cena also...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Fillion
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
James Gunn
Person
Joel Kinnaman
Person
Shay Shariatzadeh
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
John Cena
Person
Jai Courtney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Aew#Tnt#Peacemaker#Sports Illustrated#Nba#The Los Angeles Clippers#Johncena Shay#Variety#Warner Bros#Suicidesquadwb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Caught ‘Falling Asleep’ During Match

WWE star Roman Reigns recently was called out by John Cena at the latest edition of SmackDown. Fans got to see the showdown at SmackDown after the show went off the air, as @HeelAndrade took video of a dark match between John Cena and The Mysterios against The Uso and Reigns. The Tribal Chief was noted to be yawning during the match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Reveals WWE 2021 Paycheck

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been top-notch with his performances for over a year now. It turns out that he has taken credit for WWE’s Q2 2021 earnings being a massive success. Earlier this week, WWE announced that its Q2 revenue increased by 19% year-over-year, and the company set records across digital and social platforms, with 11.2 billion digital video views and 394 million hours consumed.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena ‘Blocked’ Major WWE Firing

John Cena is a 16-time World Champion in WWE and has been the face of the company for over a decade until he shifted to a part-time schedule back in 2017. Many fans have been wanting to see Cena make his return at this year’s WrestleMania. He is also worked with Vin Diesel on Fast and Furious 9. John Cena could also be losing his return match.
CelebritiesNME

John Cena admits he’s made a lot of “bad movies”

The Suicide Squad star John Cena has admitted that he made a lot of “bad movies” when starting out in his acting career. Cena, who still wrestles as part of his longstanding WWE career, spoke about his formative years as an actor in a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Suicide Squad co-star Margot Robbie and director James Gunn.
WWEPosted by
CinemaBlend

Looks Like John Cena Needed Special Help Keeping His Armpits Sweaty For The Suicide Squad

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Superhero fans are in the homestretch when it comes to the release of The Suicide Squad, as James Gunn’s big-screen take on Task Force X arrives early next month. With it will come plenty of humor, violence and heart, along with a host of deadly villains. John Cena’s Peacemaker is one of the new faces audiences will meet this time around, and he’s already emerging as a fan-favorite. The arrogant character is going to work up a serious sweat during the course of the film and, as it so happens, Cena had a little help when it came to keeping up his perspiration.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman and John Cena weigh in on David Ayer's cut of 'Suicide Squad'

After Warner Bros. released Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of “Justice League,” fans are rallying for the company to release David Ayer’s cut of his 2016 supervillain team-up movie “Suicide Squad” after he confirmed its existence in an emotional letter last week. The stars of “Suicide Squad” weighed in on the Ayer cut at the premiere of “The Suicide Squad,” the follow-up by director James Gunn, on Monday.
MoviesTalking With Tami

In Case You Missed It: The Cast Of ‘The Suicide Squad’ Margot Robbie, John Cena And James Gunn Stop By ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Did you get to tune into JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE with guest host Anthony Anderson? On July 21st, they had guests Margot Robbie, John Cena and James Gunn (“The Suicide Squad”). Margot Robbie, John Cena & James Gunn talked to host Anthony about their new movie The Suicide Squad coming to theaters & HBO Max, John “stealing” his costume, Margot sleeping with a cardboard cutout of John in the room for two years, we surprise John with a cutout of Margot to return the favor, James talks about his history with Anthony, the craziest stunts that he had Margot and John do on set, our former co-worker Steve Agee playing the Shark in a motion capture suit for the film, a new show about Peacemaker, and Margot talks about her old pet rat.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena Breaks Silence On Bray Wyatt Firing

WWE star John Cena, who is a 16-time World Champion and has been the face of the company throughout the PG era. From 2017 onwards Cena became a part-timer in WWE and has appeared sporadically due to his hectic schedule in Hollywood. He recently made his return to the company.
WWEPWMania

Videos: John Cena Teams With Riddle After RAW

The dark main event after Monday’s WWE RAW from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri saw John Cena team up with Riddle. Cena and Riddle defeated MACE and T-BAR in tag team action to send the crowd home happy, in a bout that went just over 10 minutes. The...
WWEPosted by
ClutchPoints

Margot Robbie and John Cena has an unusual history

It’s no secret that Margot Robbie and John Cena are two of the most successful actors today. But apparently, the two Suicide Squad stars have more history than some of you might know. In an interview at Jimmy Kimmel Live, where Robbie and Cena were joined by Suicide Squad Director...
Celebritiesepicstream.com

The Suicide Squad Star John Cena Teases DCEU Showdown with The Rock

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. John Cena and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson are already no strangers to one another and the fact that both actors are now part of the DC Extended Universe opens up a lot of possibilities for a potential "rematch" between two of wrestling's biggest superstars. Both Cena and Johnson are playing anti-heroes in the franchise and while their characters don't exactly share a common ground, there's still a good chance that Peacemaker and Black Adam will bump into each other.
MoviesComicBook

Suicide Squad: John Cena Speaks Out About ReleaseTheAyerCut

There has been building buzz over David Ayer's original cut of Suicide Squad ever since DC and WB started developing a new take on the franchise with James Gunn, and now that the film is heading. towards its big theatrical release, that buzz is increasing considerably. The question of whether or not WB should release it has come up quite a bit during The Suicide Squad press tour, including an interview between Peacemaker star John Cena and Variety. Cena was asked if they should release it, and for Cena, it comes down to listening to your audience and meeting demand if the demand is there.

Comments / 0

Community Policy