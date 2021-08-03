Video: John Cena And Miro Reunite At The Suicide Squad Premiere

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Superhero fans are in the homestretch when it comes to the release of The Suicide Squad, as James Gunn’s big-screen take on Task Force X arrives early next month. With it will come plenty of humor, violence and heart, along with a host of deadly villains. John Cena’s Peacemaker is one of the new faces audiences will meet this time around, and he’s already emerging as a fan-favorite. The arrogant character is going to work up a serious sweat during the course of the film and, as it so happens, Cena had a little help when it came to keeping up his perspiration.