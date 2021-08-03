Video: John Cena And Miro Reunite At The Suicide Squad Premiere

Did you get to tune into JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE with guest host Anthony Anderson? On July 21st, they had guests Margot Robbie, John Cena and James Gunn (“The Suicide Squad”). Margot Robbie, John Cena & James Gunn talked to host Anthony about their new movie The Suicide Squad coming to theaters & HBO Max, John “stealing” his costume, Margot sleeping with a cardboard cutout of John in the room for two years, we surprise John with a cutout of Margot to return the favor, James talks about his history with Anthony, the craziest stunts that he had Margot and John do on set, our former co-worker Steve Agee playing the Shark in a motion capture suit for the film, a new show about Peacemaker, and Margot talks about her old pet rat.
