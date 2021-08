Peralta allowed two runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts through 4.2 innings, taking a no-decision in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Red Sox. Peralta needed 46 pitches to get through the first two innings Tuesday, but after allowing an unearned run in the first and a solo homer to Hunter Renfroe in the second, the right-hander settled in to subdue a potent Boston order. For a guy who had allowed 11 runs in his previous two starts, one earned run through 4.2 innings can't be seen as a bad thing. However, he needed 96 pitches to get through the outing and walked the final two batters that he faced. He now has issued multiple walks in five straight starts and has not struck out more than four since punching out six Rangers on July 5.