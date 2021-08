The St. Louis Cardinals need Jack Flaherty back big time and in his first rehab start with AAA Memphis, things went well for the team’s ace. When looking back at the path the St. Louis Cardinals have taken to get where they are now this season, things really took a turn when Jack Flaherty was knocked out by a left oblique strain. Any team losing their best pitcher is going to knock them down, but this injury has been one of many suffered by the pitching staff the Cardinals have had to weather this season.