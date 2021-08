Cueto (7-5) picked up the win Thursday after holding the Dodgers scoreless across 5.2 innings. He allowed four hits and a pair of walks while striking out five. Cueto turned in one of his best starts of the year against a volatile Dodgers lineup. After coughing up 11 home runs in his last eight starts, the right-hander turned things around by blanking his opponent for just the third time this year while running his fastball up to 95 mph. With the successful outing, Cueto improves to a 3.84 ERA and 1.25 WHIP on the season. He's tentatively slated to take the mound again in a favorable matchup on the road at Arizona on Tuesday.