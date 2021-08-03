Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB roundup: Orioles blast 4 homers, rout Yanks

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZwZYX_0bG1YlL300

Jorge Lopez allowed one run and one hit in six innings and the Baltimore Orioles hit four solo homers off Andrew Heaney in a 7-1 victory over the host New York Yankees on Monday night.

Lopez (3-12) ended a nine-start winless streak despite walking a career-high five. He struck out four.

Baltimore’s Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays hit back-to-back homers with two outs in the third. Ryan Mountcastle and Ramon Urias homered in a span of three batters in the fourth as the Orioles built a 4-0 lead.

Heaney allowed four runs on six hits in four innings and heard boos in his Yankees debut after being acquired from the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

Giants 11, Diamondbacks 8 (10 innings)

Buster Posey delivered the tiebreaking double into the left field corner in the top of the 10th inning to help San Francisco beat Arizona in Phoenix.

Alex Dickerson hit a grand slam, Mike Yastrzemski hit a two-run homer and Wilmer Flores also went deep for the Giants, who won for the sixth time in the past eight games.

Josh Reddick and Asdrubal Cabrera hit two-run homers for the Diamondbacks, who have lost five of their past seven games.

Brewers 6, Pirates 2

Newly acquired Eduardo Escobar blasted a three-run homer and tripled home another run to lift surging Milwaukee over visiting Pittsburgh.

Eric Lauer (4-4) allowed just three hits in five scoreless innings for the win. Veteran John Axford, acquired in a minor league deal from Toronto earlier Monday, gave up two runs to the Pirates in the ninth on two hits, a walk and a hit batter.

Right-hander Bryse Wilson (2-4), acquired Friday from Atlanta in a trade for pitcher Rich Rodriguez, was effective in his first start for Pittsburgh. He gave up one run on two hits in five innings. Wilson walked two without registering a strikeout.

Marlins 6, Mets 3

Lewis Brinson, starting in the cleanup spot for just the third time in his career, slugged a first-inning grand slam, leading host Miami past New York.

Jesus Luzardo (3-4), making his Marlins debut, earned the win, giving up four hits, three walks and three runs while striking out five in five innings. Dylan Floro inherited a bases-loaded, two-out situation in the eighth and got Brandon Drury on a grounder. He pitched the ninth to pick up his third save.

Tylor Megill (1-1), whose 2.04 ERA through his first seven starts was the second best in Mets history behind only Nolan Ryan, allowed five runs, four earned, in five innings. Pete Alonso hit a solo home run for New York.

Mariners 8, Rays 2

Ty France had three hits, including a double and home run, and drove in three runs as Seattle defeated Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Chris Flexen (10-5) went 6 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on seven hits for the win. The right-hander walked two and struck out six as the Mariners improved to 5-0 against Tampa Bay this season.

Randy Arozarena hit his 15th homer of the season for the Rays, who had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Indians 5, Blue Jays 2 (10 innings)

Jose Ramirez hit his 23rd homer, a two-run shot in a three-run 10th inning, and Cleveland defeated host Toronto in a matinee to open a four-game series.

Bryan Shaw (4-5) got the win after allowing a walk but striking out two in a scoreless ninth. Emmanuel Clase pitched a perfect 10th to earn his 14th save as the Blue Jays’ winning streak ended at four.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 34th home run of the season for the Blue Jays. Brad Hand (5-6) allowed the three runs in the 10th. Starter Robbie Ray allowed two runs, six hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out four.

Phillies 7, Nationals 5

J.T. Realmuto’s two-run single was the key hit in a five-run ninth inning as Philadelphia rallied past host Washington.

Archie Bradley (6-1) pitched 1 2/3 innings for the win, and Ian Kennedy handled the ninth in his second outing as a Phillie. Odubel Herrera had a homer and a single for Philadelphia.

Carter Kieboom’s two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth pulled Washington within 7-5. Gabe Klobosits (0-1) took the loss. Right-hander Josiah Gray, in his Nationals debut, allowed one run on four hits in five innings while striking out two and walking two.

Rangers 4, Angels 1

Dane Dunning and three Texas relievers combined to hold Los Angeles to three hits in the win in Arlington, Texas. Dunning (5-7) allowed one run and three hits in five innings. He struck out three and walked two.

Jimmy Herget went two innings, and Joe Barlow and Spencer Patton an inning apiece. Patton logged his first career save, and Barlow set a franchise record with his eighth consecutive strikeout over four appearances. Brock Holt and Isiah Kiner-Falea drove in runs for Texas.

Chris Rodriguez (2-1) made his first major league start for the Angels after 13 relief appearances earlier this season. In six-plus innings, he was charged with four runs (three earned) and four hits, with seven strikeouts and two walks.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yanks#The Baltimore Orioles#The Los Angeles Angels#Giants 11#Diamondbacks 8 Lrb#Pirates#Marlins 6#Mets#Tampa Bay#Mariners#Rays#Indians#The Blue Jays#Phillies 7
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
Related
MLBNewsweek

Fan Runs Onto Field at Dodger Stadium, Ball Girl Tosses Him Into The Stands

A crosstown baseball battle in the City of Angels turned into a viral moment for a ball girl Sunday afternoon. During the afternoon tilt between the Los Angeles Angels at the Dodgers, a fan ran onto the field at Dodger Stadium and did a pretty good job at evading multiple security personnel who tried to detain him.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Alexander Wells: Tagged with first MLB loss

Wells (1-1) took the loss against Detroit on Thursday, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks with four strikeouts over five innings. Wells was ineffective against a Tigers squad that had rolled up 28 runs in its three-game series with the Twins. He allowed a pair of runs in the first inning and additional runs in both the third and fifth, the latter coming on a Miguel Cabrera solo homer. Through his first two MLB starts, Wells has given up seven runs in 10.2 innings of work with an 11:5 K:BB.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Pedro Severino: Smacks three-run homer

Severino went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 8-7 win over Miami. The catcher sparked Baltimore's offense to life with his three-run blast in the second inning. Severino has just six homers through 255 plate appearances this year. He's added 25 RBI, 22 runs scored and a mediocre .229/.306/.348 slash line, but he remains Baltimore's No. 1 option behind the dish, as Austin Wynns has been even less productive at the plate.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Reaches double-digit homers

Hays went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to Miami. The outfielder got Baltimore on the board with his fourth-inning blast. Hays is up to 10 homers, 36 RBI, 43 runs scored and a stolen base through 277 plate appearances. He's added a .748 OPS, and he's outplayed DJ Stewart and Ryan McKenna to earn a near-everyday role in one of the corner outfield positions.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Homers again Sunday

Mancini went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Nationals. Mancini homered in the first inning of Saturday's game against Washington, and he replicated the feat against starter Paolo Espino on Sunday. The 29-year-old is riding an eight-game hitting streak, and he's recorded multi-hit performances in five of those contests. During that time, he's gone 13-for-33 with two homers, a triple, two doubles, eight runs and three RBI.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Mashes 16th homer

Mountcastle went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a solo home run in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Nationals. His fourth-inning blast off Jon Lester gave the O's a 2-0 lead. Mountcastle is hitting only .214 (6-for-28) since the All-Star break, but four of the hits have gone for extra bases (two doubles, two homers), and he's driven in seven. On the season, the 24-year-old is slashing .252/.300/.452 with 16 home runs and 55 RBI through 91 games.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Maikel Franco: Swats 10th homer

Franco went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and two runs in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Nationals. Franco had gone 0-for-5 with an RBI in his first two games since he was reinstated from the injured list, but he recorded his 10th home run of the season in the second inning Sunday. Since the start of June, the 28-year-old has hit .257 with five home runs, 18 RBI and 14 runs across 30 games.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Miguel Cabrera homers twice as Tigers down Orioles

Miguel Cabrera hit two solo homers, Casey Mize limited Baltimore to an unearned run in seven innings and the Detroit Tigers defeated the visiting Orioles 6-2 on Thursday. Cabrera went 3-for-3 with a walk, and Eric Haase had two hits and two RBIs for the Tigers. Jeimer Candelario supplied three hits, including an RBI triple, in the opener of a four-game series.
MLBfoxbaltimore.com

Cabrera, Tigers Blast Orioles In Road Trip Opener

DETROIT -- — Miguel Cabrera hit two solo home runs, Casey Mize pitched seven solid innings and the Detroit Tigers topped the Baltimore Orioles 6-2 on Thursday night. It was career homers Nos. 496 and 497 for Cabrera. Mize (6-5) held the Orioles scoreless until they pushed across an unearned...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

MLB roundup: Joey Votto homers in Reds-record 6th straight game

Joey Votto homered in a franchise-best sixth straight game and Tucker Barnhart ripped a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning to lift the visiting Cincinnati Reds to a 7-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. Votto answered back-to-back two-homer performances by belting a two-run shot in the first...
MLBaustinnews.net

Orioles hit 4 homers in spoiling Andrew Heaney's debut with Yanks

Jorge Lopez allowed one run and one hit in six innings and the Baltimore Orioles hit four solo homers off Andrew Heaney in a 7-1 victory over the host New York Yankees on Monday night in a game that featured a brief delay when a cat raced onto the field in the eighth inning.
MLBsemoball.com

Gil throws 6 scoreless in MLB debut, Yankees rout Orioles

NEW YORK (AP) -- Luis Gil pitched six scoreless innings in his major league debut, Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in four runs, and the New York Yankees routed the Baltimore Orioles 13-1 on Tuesday night. Gil (1-0) started in place of All-Star ace Gerrit Cole, who was put on...
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles minor league recap 8/4: Rutschman homers off MLB All-Star, Hernaiz hits walkoff on his birthday

Triple-A: Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Marlins) 6, Norfolk Tides 4. Two pitchers from the Dylan Bundy trade, righties Kyle Bradish and Isaac Mattson, started and finished this game, and both struggled. Bradish was chased after four innings in which he walked four batters, struck out five, and surrendered two runs on three hits. Bradish, ranked the Orioles’ #12 prospect by MLB Pipeline, now has a 5.04 ERA and 5.2 walks per nine in 12 starts at Triple-A. Safe to say he’s a work in progress. Still, the Tides held the lead in the seventh until Lewin Diaz (who homered against the Orioles just last week) tied the game with an RBI single, and Mattson surrendered three runs in the eighth to lose it. He’s got a 9.53 ERA in 14 games at Norfolk.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Smacks 19th homer

Mullins went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 12-3 loss to the Rays. Though the Orioles were on the wrong end of another rout, Mullins' strong individual season continued unabated. With his 19th home run of the season, Mullins has now pushed his hitting streak up to 15 games. He'll start in center field and serve as Baltimore's leadoff man in Sunday's series finale.
MLBhalohangout.com

LA Angels: Re-signing Alex Cobb, Raisel Iglesias will prove LAA has direction

The trade deadline has come and gone and the LA Angels still sit in a very similar spot as they did prior to July 30th. The team currently sits at 55-54 which is good for 10 games back of the Astros in the AL West, and 6 behind the A’s in the Wild Card race (all stats in article are as of August 6th). The team just received a major blow as it was recently reported that Anthony Rendon’s season has concluded due to needing surgery in his right hip.

Comments / 0

Community Policy