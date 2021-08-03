Cancel
Rivals Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad set to battle for hurdles gold

By Mark W. Sanchez
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world will compete at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, but it’s possible the 400-meter women’s hurdles final will come down to New Jersey versus New York. Will world record holder Sydney McLaughlin, who grew up in Dunellen, N.J., grab the gold? Or will Dalilah Muhammad, a Jamaica, Queens, native from Cardozo High School successfully defend her title from the 2016 Rio Games?

