Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

China’s Virus Flare-Up Stokes Oil-Demand Fears

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- China is renewing restrictions and canceling flights as a Covid-19 resurgence in Asia’s top oil consumer sends jitters across the crude market. Local governments are rushing to close off some cities and townships, while tourists are being turned away from popular sights as authorities seek to halt the fast-spreading delta variant during the peak summer travel season. Flights in and out of Beijing have been canceled, with China National Petroleum Corp. estimating jet fuel consumption will be the hardest hit by the new measures.

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Flare Up#Cnpc#Umetrip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
Related
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Down, COVID-19 Curbs Continue to Spur Fuel Demand Concerns

Investing.com – Oil was down Monday morning in Asia. The black liquid extended its steep losses from the previous week as the latest restrictive measures to curb the latest outbreaks of COVID-19 globally sustain concerns about fuel demand. Brent oil futures fell 1.94% to $69.33 by 10:32 PM ET (2:32...
Businessinvesting.com

China’s Factory Inflation Surges Again on High Commodity Prices

(Bloomberg) -- China’s factory inflation surged again in July, following a short-lived retreat in the previous month, as commodity prices remained high despite the government’s steps to rein in costs. The producer price index grew 9% in July from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday, quickening...
Public Healthinvesting.com

Goldman Lowers China Growth Forecast on Delta Virus Outbreak

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS ). downgraded its economic growth forecast for China as measures to contain the fast-expanding Covid-19 resurgence curb spending. The economists cut their projection for quarter-on-quarter growth of gross domestic product in the third quarter and also lowered their full-year GDP growth forecast...
Agriculturetheedgemarkets.com

China’s ban on Taiwan pineapples backfires as new buyers step in

(Aug 6): China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect. First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show...
TrafficUS News and World Report

China's Gasoline, Jet Fuel Use to Hit Record in 2021 Despite COVID Cloud

SINGAPORE/BEIJING (Reuters) - China's fuel demand is on track to hit record highs this year on a rebound in car sales and booming domestic air travel, even as a resurgence of COVID cases slows movement in some cities in the near term, analysts say. Despite slowing growth for diesel, the...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Spotlight: Asia, excluding China, weakest link in global oil demand recovery in Q2

Asia continued to see year-on-year growth of 1.7 million b/d in Q2 but demand was down by 1.1 million over Q1. The quarter-on-quarter decline would be even sharper at 1.4 million b/d if China is excluded, while demand in the rest of the world (outside Asia ex-China) rose 2.8 million b/d. On a sequential basis, Asia, excluding China, was the weakest link in the global oil demand recovery in Q2.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper falls on firm dollar, virus surge sparks demand fears

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Thursday amid worries that spreading COVID-19 outbreaks would hit demand for base metals and a stronger dollar, which makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to other currency holders. The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 1.1% at 69,220...
Public HealthFrankfort Times

The Latest: China seeks to control COVID-19 flare-up

BEIJING — China recorded another 80 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as the country seeks to control the biggest flare-up since the original 2019 outbreak with a combination of lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions. Of the new cases, 58 were found in the eastern city of Yangzhou...
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Oil drops for third day as China delta outbreak threatens demand

Oil declined for a third day as the coronavirus spread in Asia, particularly China, continued to threaten demand. West Texas Intermediate futures slumped 1.9 per cent, after retreating 4.6 per cent in the previous two sessions. The delta strain of Covid-19 has been detected in almost half of China’s 32 provinces in just two weeks, and at least 46 cities have advised residents not to travel unless strictly necessary.
Trafficworldoil.com

Covid resurgence in China drives global oil demand concerns

(Bloomberg) --China is renewing restrictions and canceling flights as a Covid-19 resurgence in Asia’s top oil consumer sends jitters across the crude market. Local governments are rushing to close off some cities and townships, while tourists are being turned away from popular sights as authorities seek to halt the fast-spreading delta variant during the peak summer travel season. Flights in and out of Beijing have been canceled, with China National Petroleum Corp. estimating jet fuel consumption will be the hardest hit by the new measures.
Energy Industryworldoil.com

Oil price decline continues as China’s outbreak weighs on demand

(Bloomberg) --Oil declined for a third day as the coronavirus spread in Asia, particularly China, continued to threaten demand. West Texas Intermediate futures slumped 1.9%, after retreating 4.6% in the previous two sessions. The delta strain of Covid-19 has been detected in almost half of China’s 32 provinces in just two weeks, and at least 46 cities have advised residents not to travel unless strictly necessary.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Oil price slide extends as delta spread stokes demand uncertainty

Crude oil prices settled lower Aug. 3 as the continued spread of COVID-19 stoked concerns of demand-destroying mobility restrictions in Asia. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. NYMEX September WTI settled down 70 cents at $70.56/b and ICE October Brent declined 48 cents to $72.41/b. The...
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Virus flares again in Wuhan as Delta challenges China’s defences

(Aug 2): China is confronting its broadest Covid-19 outbreak since the pathogen first emerged there in late 2019, with the delta variant spreading to places that had been declared virus-free for many months, including original epicenter Wuhan. Delta has broken through the country’s virus defenses, which are some of the...
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Sink as China Lockdowns Threaten Global Demand

CRANBURY, N.J. (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange fell sharply during the first trade session of August, under pressure from concerns over global oil demand after a surge in COVID-19 infections via the Delta variant triggered lockdowns in China, with the draconian measure expected to be further deployed as Beijing looks to contain the spread of the virus.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Crude Oil Steadies as Investors Size Up Delta’s Threat to Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied above $71 a barrel as investors weighed the risk to consumption posed by the spread of the delta coronavirus variant. West Texas Intermediate was 0.3% higher in Asian trading after slumping 3.6% Monday, the biggest loss in two weeks. The highly infectious Covid-19 variant is forcing governments to reimpose or extend some curbs, and investors are tracking an uptick in cases in the world’s biggest crude market China.
Energy IndustryForexTV.com

Oil Prices Slide As China's Manufacturing Slows

Oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Monday after a survey found that growth in factory activity slipped sharply in China, the world’s second-largest oil consumer. Brent crude oil futures for October delivery fell 99 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $74.42 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September settlement dropped 117 cents, or 1.6 percent, to $72.78 a barrel.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

European shares climb higher; oil hit by China demand concerns

LONDON (Aug 2): European shares picked up in early trading on Monday after a recovery in Asian equities overnight, with risk appetite boosted by recent strong earnings and a US infrastructure bill, though oil prices were hit by concerns about Chinese demand. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares...

Comments / 0

Community Policy