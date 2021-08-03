Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Japan Airlines narrows Q1 operating loss to $757 million

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Japan Airlines (JAL) on Tuesday posted a first-quarter operating loss of 82.65 billion yen ($756.87 million), an improvement from a year earlier, as pandemic-related cost cuts took effect and travel demand rose from a very low base. Japan’s second-biggest airline’s result for the three months ended June...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japan Airlines#Spring Airlines Japan#Reuters#Jal#Japanese#Ana Holdings Inc#Boeing Co 787#Zipair#Airbus Se A350
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Related
Economywincountry.com

Singapore to tweak foreign worker policies amid local job concerns

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The Singapore government will adjust foreign worker policies to address concerns among locals over competition for jobs, even as the global business hub remains open to talent from overseas, its prime minister said on Sunday. “We have to adjust our policies to manage the quality, numbers and...
Trafficwincountry.com

Oil slumps on China travel curbs, strong U.S. dollar

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices dropped 2% on Monday, extending last week’s steep losses on the back of a rising U.S. dollar and concerns that new pandemic curbs in Asia, especially China, may set back the global recovery in fuel demand. Brent crude futures slid $1.41, or 2%, to $69.29...
Businesswincountry.com

China’s July factory price growth quickens, adds to business cost pressures

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s factory gate prices in July rose at a faster clip from the previous month and exceeded analyst expectations, adding to pressure on businesses struggling with high raw material costs, while consumer inflation eased slightly. The producer price index (PPI) grew 9.0% from a year earlier, matching...
Economywincountry.com

Indonesia launches online push to streamline investment permits

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia launched on Monday a website to process investment permits, which the government hailed as an important milestone in reforms aimed at making it easier and quicker to do business in Southeast Asia’s largest economy. President Joko Widodo has vowed to overcome lingering hurdles such as red...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Singapore Airlines To Keep Some Airbus A380s In Service

Some of Singapore Airlines’ Airbus A380s are on the move. Two of the superjumbos have now been moved out of long-term storage in the Australian desert and sent to their normal home at Singapore’s Changi International Airport. The airline wants to ensure it’s ready to deploy the birds once market conditions allow. Could this be happening soon?
Financial Reportsworldairlinenews.com

Swiss reports first half operating loss of CHF 398 million

Swiss International Air Lines issued this financial report for the first half of 2021:. As a result of the still-dynamic pandemic development and the resulting major impediments to travel activity worldwide, SWISS incurred an operating loss of CHF 398.2 million for the first six months of 2021 (H1 2020: CHF 266.4 million). Strict cost and cash management combined with consistent network and capacity control helped keep the loss within reasonable bounds, and a positive operating cash flow was generated in the second-quarter period. Total first-half revenues amounted to CHF 659.3 million, a 43.5% decline from their prior-year level (H1 2020: CHF 1.17 billion). As last year, the second quarter brought a slight upturn in business volumes as the summer travel season approached. But the situation remains extremely tense. With a view to restoring its investment capability and maintaining its competitive edge, SWISS has embarked on a comprehensive restructuring and transformation that extend to reductions in both its personnel numbers and its aircraft fleet.
Lifestyleftnnews.com

Avianca Airlines Appoints APG in Japan

Avianca Airlines, the flag carrier of Colombia, has chosen APG as its General Sales Agent (GSA) in Japan. Under the agreement, APG will be providing wide-ranging sales and marketing services for Avianca as well as full customer and agent support. ‘’APG is delighted to start a cooperation with Avianca. Sending...
Industry104.1 WIKY

Canopy Growth loss narrows on pot demand surge, cost cuts

(Reuters) -Pot producer Canopy Growth Corp reported a smaller quarterly adjusted loss on Friday, as it benefited from cost cuts and a rise in cannabis use during the coronavirus pandemic. People across North America have turned to marijuana for relaxation and entertainment during the months-long isolation caused by COVID-19, lifting...
Aerospace & Defensewincountry.com

United Airlines makes COVID-19 shots compulsory for U.S. employees

(Reuters) – United Airlines Inc on Friday became the latest company to require all its U.S.-based employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The airline said employees would need to show proof of vaccination, five weeks after the U.S. drug regulator fully approved any of Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc or Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine or by October 25, whichever was earlier.
Energy Industrywincountry.com

China’s crude oil imports rebound as state refiners return from overhauls

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s crude oil imports rebounded in July from a six-month low as state-backed refiners ramped up output after returning from maintenance, though independent refineries slowed restocking amid probes by Beijing into trading and taxes. China brought in 41.24 million tonnes of crude oil last month, equivalent to...
Public Healthworldairlinenews.com

Brussels Airlines reports a half-year EBIT loss of -143 million euros due to coronavirus pandemic

Brussels Airlines issued this financial report for the first half of 2021:. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic and its ongoing and unprecedented impact on the aviation sector, Brussels Airlines reports a negative EBIT of -143 million euros in the first semester of 2021. The non-essential travel ban in the first quarter and continuous travel restrictions severely impacted the airline’s passenger numbers. First half-year revenues fell 45% below the prior-year level, to 138 million euros (H1 2020: 252 million euros). Compared to the previous year, Brussels Airlines transported 57% fewer passengers between January and June. The seat load factor dropped by 11.7 percentage points to 60.7%.
Economywincountry.com

Lufthansa narrows quarterly loss, returns to positive cash flow

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s Lufthansa said on Thursday it further narrowed its losses in the second quarter and recorded its first positive cash flow since the start of the coronavirus crisis, citing faster than planned cost cuts. The group, which also owns Eurowings, Swiss, Brussels and Austrian Airlines, said its...
Economygo955.com

Honda swings to Q1 operating profit, trounces estimates

TOKYO, August 4 (Reuters) – Honda Motor Co swung on Wednesday to a first-quarter operating profit of 243.21 billion yen ($2.23 billion) from a 113.7 billion loss a year ago as car sales recovered from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Operating profit at Japan’s No.2 car maker by sales...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Grab loss narrows on food delivery ahead of US SPAC merger

SINGAPORE (Aug 2): Singapore's Grab Holdings Inc, set to go public in the US through a deal with a blank-cheque company, reported a narrower loss for the first quarter as the pandemic boosted demand for food delivery. Net loss shrank to US$652 million in the quarter ended March 31 from...
EconomyPosted by
IBTimes

Virus-hit Airline Giant IAG Narrows Loss In First Half

IAG, the owner of British Airways and Iberia, said Friday that it narrowed its net loss in the first half, but continued to face fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The London-listed conglomerate said in a statement that it suffered a loss after taxation of 2.0 billion euros ($2.4 billion) in the six months to the end of June.
Public HealthFlight Global.com

​ANA narrows Q1 losses amid continued Covid-19 pain

All Nippon Airways parent ANA Holdings saw operating losses narrow to Y64.6 billion ($584 million) for the first quarter of its 2021 financial year, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to weigh on air travel demand. Consolidated revenue for the three months ended 30 June rose 63.4% to Y199 billion, aided...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Air France-KLM narrows losses as bookings begin recovery

PARIS/AMSTERDAM, July 30 (Reuters) - An easing of coronavirus travel restrictions is generating the first signs of recovery at Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA), the airline group said on Friday, as its unveiled a smaller loss for the second quarter coupled with positive cash from operations. While passengers are returning to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy