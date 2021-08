Sharks winger Evander Kane released a statement Sunday morning denying an allegation that he has bet on NHL games during his career. "Unfortunately I would like to address the completely FALSE accusations that my estranged and soon to be ex wife has made against me," Kane's statement read. "Even against the advice of my legal team I feel strongly that the public and fans hear this from me. I have NEVER gambled/bet on hockey, NEVER gambled/bet on a Sharks game, NEVER gambled/bet on any of my games and NEVER thrown a hockey game."